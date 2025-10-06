Bhopal News: Beef Smuggling Attempt Foiled, Smugglers Flee, Car Seized | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Again another major attempt to smuggle suspected banned beef into the state capital was foiled early Monday morning when members of Bajrang Dal intercepted a car bearing a Kerala registration number under Parvalia Sadak police station area.

The smugglers, realising they were surrounded, abandoned the vehicle and fled, but police have seized the car and sent the confiscated meat for forensic examination, said police.

According to police officials, the tip-off came from Bajrang Dal activists at 4 am. Acting swiftly, a police team reached Kankali Dhaba area, where the activists had stopped a red SUV car. During inspection, officials found a large quantity of suspected beef in the vehicle along with a cattle head, hide, and hooves.

SDOP Manju Chauhan said that the seized meat had been sent to forensic science laboratory to confirm whether it is beef. The car remains in police custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are now investigating possible links between the two cases and working to identify the individuals who ordered the illegal consignments.

Protest & demand for action

Following the incident, Bajrang Dal members gathered at Parvalia police station and staged protest demanding stringent action against those involved. The protesters alleged that the smuggling vehicle had crossed Fanda Toll Plaza and urged the police to obtain toll records to identify the driver and the vehicle’s owner. They also called for the immediate arrest of the smugglers and the alleged mastermind behind the operation.

Second major case in week

This incident marks second major seizure of suspected beef in Bhopal in two days. On Saturday, Habibganj police recovered nearly 300 kilograms of prohibited meat from a white SUV car near Ganesh Mandir. The driver reportedly told police that the meat had been transported from Mandideep and was to be delivered to a person in Islampura.

[Story by Staff Reporter]