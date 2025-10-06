 Bhopal News: Gold, Valuables Worth ₹1.5 Crore Recovered, 2 Held
Bhopal News: Gold, Valuables Worth ₹1.5 Crore Recovered, 2 Held

The recovered items include 1,250 grams of gold jewellery, four mobile phones, and three silver coins, collectively valued at Rs 1.5 crore

Updated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested two members and identified other three absconding men of a notorious gang of thieves and recovered stolen gold jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 1.5 crore, said Kohefiza police.

According to police, the incident came to light on September 29 when Kamal Shobhani, a resident of Om Nagar, Halalpura, complained of a burglary at his neighbour Anand Parashar’s house. A case was registered, and an investigation was launched.

Deputy police commissioner Abhinav Chouksey told media persons on Monday that teams were formed to track the accused. CCTV footage and PSTN data from the area were analysed, leading to identification of several suspicious numbers.

Acting on intelligence, the police apprehended the accused and recovered stolen jewellery and other valuables from their possession.

The arrested individuals include Ravi Vishwakarma alias Nikki (30), resident of Subhash Nagar, from whom gold jewellery worth Rs 1.3 crore was seized, and a woman accomplice, from whom jewellery and two mobile phones worth Rs 20 lakh were recovered. The recovered items include 1,250 grams of gold jewellery, four mobile phones, and three silver coins, collectively valued at Rs 1.5 crore.

According to DCP Chouksey, police have also identified three absconding accused Devu alias Devashish Sharma, Ankit Tiwari (24), and Ajju alias Ajay Shakya, all residents of Subhash Nagar, Bhopal, with one belonging to Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh. Efforts are underway to arrest other accused.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

