 MP News: BJP Leader Calls Armed Goons To Threaten Woman & Encroach Land In Gwalior-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: BJP Leader Calls Armed Goons To Threaten Woman & Encroach Land In Gwalior-- VIDEO

MP News: BJP Leader Calls Armed Goons To Threaten Woman & Encroach Land In Gwalior-- VIDEO

Police have detained one, main accused remains absconding

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
MP News: BJP Leader Calls Armed Goons To Threaten Woman & Encroach Land In Gwalior-- VIDEO |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader has been accused of calling armed goons to seize disputed land in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. They thrashed woman, elderly and even fired gunshots to threaten them and claim their rights on the piece of land.

The incident’s video is circulating widely which have triggered strong reactions against the administration.

Check out the video below:

Read Also
MP News: 'Hum Mama Hain, Sabki Sunte Hain...' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Congress...
article-image

The BJP Leader was identified as Gaurav Kushwaha, Sports Cell co-convenor in the Girwai police station area.

FPJ Shorts
Canada: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Opens Fire At 3 Locations Over ₹50 Lakh Extortion Claim; Fateh Portugal Takes Responsibility - VIDEO
Canada: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Opens Fire At 3 Locations Over ₹50 Lakh Extortion Claim; Fateh Portugal Takes Responsibility - VIDEO
Haryana Inks 6 MoUs With Japanese Cos, Attracting ₹1,185 Cr Investment, Generating Over 13k Jobs
Haryana Inks 6 MoUs With Japanese Cos, Attracting ₹1,185 Cr Investment, Generating Over 13k Jobs
From Railways To Waterways: The Many Ways Mumbaikars Can Reach Navi Mumbai International Airport
From Railways To Waterways: The Many Ways Mumbaikars Can Reach Navi Mumbai International Airport
Mumbai: Chaos At Mithibai College As Parents Clash With Principal Over Attendance Dispute; Police Called - VIDEO
Mumbai: Chaos At Mithibai College As Parents Clash With Principal Over Attendance Dispute; Police Called - VIDEO

According to reports, the farmer, Narendra Kushwaha ploughs the land leased which from lawyer KD Dixit. A dispute over the same property is ongoing between Dixit and his sister, Santosh Pandey.

Despite no official registry, Santosh sold her share to Gaurav Kushwaha. Before registration, Gaurav arrived with gangster Raju Rajawat and nearly 50 masked goons in about ten vehicles.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Cancels Jabalpur Visit, Rushes For Chhindwara After Congress' Jitu Patwari...
article-image

The armed group surrounded Narendra, his mother Devki and relatives working in the fields and told them to vacate. When they resisted, the attackers claimed legal lease rights and threatened to shoot.

As villagers gathered in protest, the goons opened fire and fled. The crowd managed to snatch a firearm from Raju Rajawat.

Three people, including Narendra's mother sustained injuries. Narendra was hit on the head with a gun. Locals accused the police of knowledge and no action

SSP Dharmveer Singh confirmed that one accused, Raju Rajawat, has been detained while Gaurav Kushwaha and others are absconding.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: BJP Leader Calls Armed Goons To Threaten Woman & Encroach Land In Gwalior-- VIDEO

MP News: BJP Leader Calls Armed Goons To Threaten Woman & Encroach Land In Gwalior-- VIDEO

MP News: Student Found Hanging In Sidhi District; 'Sab Maroge' Message On Wall Sparks Panic

MP News: Student Found Hanging In Sidhi District; 'Sab Maroge' Message On Wall Sparks Panic

MP News: 'Hum Mama Hain, Sabki Sunte Hain...' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Congress...

MP News: 'Hum Mama Hain, Sabki Sunte Hain...' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Congress...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Cancels Jabalpur Visit, Rushes For Chhindwara After Congress' Jitu Patwari...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Cancels Jabalpur Visit, Rushes For Chhindwara After Congress' Jitu Patwari...

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat To Get Cushioned Volvo-Style Seats After Passengers Complain Discomfort...

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat To Get Cushioned Volvo-Style Seats After Passengers Complain Discomfort...