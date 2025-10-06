MP News: BJP Leader Calls Armed Goons To Threaten Woman & Encroach Land In Gwalior-- VIDEO |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader has been accused of calling armed goons to seize disputed land in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. They thrashed woman, elderly and even fired gunshots to threaten them and claim their rights on the piece of land.

The incident’s video is circulating widely which have triggered strong reactions against the administration.

Check out the video below:

The BJP Leader was identified as Gaurav Kushwaha, Sports Cell co-convenor in the Girwai police station area.

According to reports, the farmer, Narendra Kushwaha ploughs the land leased which from lawyer KD Dixit. A dispute over the same property is ongoing between Dixit and his sister, Santosh Pandey.

Despite no official registry, Santosh sold her share to Gaurav Kushwaha. Before registration, Gaurav arrived with gangster Raju Rajawat and nearly 50 masked goons in about ten vehicles.

The armed group surrounded Narendra, his mother Devki and relatives working in the fields and told them to vacate. When they resisted, the attackers claimed legal lease rights and threatened to shoot.

As villagers gathered in protest, the goons opened fire and fled. The crowd managed to snatch a firearm from Raju Rajawat.

Three people, including Narendra's mother sustained injuries. Narendra was hit on the head with a gun. Locals accused the police of knowledge and no action

SSP Dharmveer Singh confirmed that one accused, Raju Rajawat, has been detained while Gaurav Kushwaha and others are absconding.