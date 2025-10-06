 MP News: Smart Meter Installation Companies Have Pakistan Links, Claims Leader Of Opposition Umesh Singhar
He claimed that while one company associated with the installation has been blacklisted in the neighbouring states

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 09:42 PM IST
Smart Meter Installation Companies Have Pakistan Links, Claims Leader Of Opposition Umesh Singhar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Calling them spy meters, Leader of Opposition Umesh Singhar on Monday alleged that the smart meters are monitored; the companies installing them have Pakistan connections, hence the security of every citizen is compromised.

Speaking to mediapersons, Singhar said that the state and central governments must respond immediately. He also alleged misappropriation of funds in the smart meter project in the state.

He claimed that while one company associated with the installation has been blacklisted in the neighbouring states of UP and Haryana, others have a Pakistan connection. 

For KYC required for smart meter installation, these companies are collecting sensitive information, such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN, bank account, caste, and land information, he pointed out. 

Highlighting potential technical attacks, he said, Bad Data Injection, Spoofing, Man-in-the-middle Attack, Virus/Trojan firmware update, DDoS, or Energy Theft can be done. 

Around 25 crore meters across India each pose an entry point, posing a serious threat to the national grid, citizen data, and privacy, he said.

When? asks Singhar on Bhagwat’s PoK statement

Reacting to his statement in Satna about reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Singhar asked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to ask Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi why they called for a ceasefire. Bhagwat had vowed that “we have to take it (PoK) back.” To which, Singhar said, “Please specify the time and date.”

[Story by Staff Reporters]

