 MP News: Supreme Court Sets Mid-November Hearing As MP Government Seeks More Time On OBC Quota
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Supreme Court Sets Mid-November Hearing As MP Government Seeks More Time On OBC Quota

MP News: Supreme Court Sets Mid-November Hearing As MP Government Seeks More Time On OBC Quota

Many students are still awaiting appointment letters under the 87:13 formula

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Supreme Court Sets Mid-November Hearing As MP Government Seeks More Time On OBC Quota |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state governmenthas again requested more time from the Supreme Court for implementing 27% OBC reservation, even after the court flagged concern about delays. The apex court has now scheduled the final hearing for mid-November.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said several technical issues require detailed consideration and suggested exploring alternate methods to resolve the matter efficiently.

Senior advocate Varun Thakur said, “The SC observed that cases could be remanded to MP High Court, as the government repeatedly seeks time. Many students are still awaiting appointment letters under the 87:13 formula, with 13% of posts left unfilled.”

Read Also
MP News: Pregnant Woman Abducted By Ex-Lover Before Karva Chauth In Gwalior; Husband & In-Laws...
article-image

Senior advocate, Rameshwar Thakur, said, “Even after the Supreme Court’s observations against the state government, it once again sought time in the name of final hearing. On Wednesday, the SC indicated it could either provide interim relief or directly refer the matter to the High Court.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Election 2025: NDA’s First List Likely On October 13 As Nityanand Meets Chirag To End Deadlock
Bihar Election 2025: NDA’s First List Likely On October 13 As Nityanand Meets Chirag To End Deadlock
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Forest Department Action After Leopard Attacks In Pune’s Pimpalwandi Village
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Forest Department Action After Leopard Attacks In Pune’s Pimpalwandi Village
Mumbai News: Restoration Of 800-Year-Old Mahim Fort Gains Momentum, BMC Coordinates Handover With Customs Department; VIDEO
Mumbai News: Restoration Of 800-Year-Old Mahim Fort Gains Momentum, BMC Coordinates Handover With Customs Department; VIDEO
Extortion Case Linked To Zeeshan Siddique: Accused Also Demanded ₹5 Crore From Cricketer Rinku Singh
Extortion Case Linked To Zeeshan Siddique: Accused Also Demanded ₹5 Crore From Cricketer Rinku Singh

The High Court is better positioned to understand the state’s demographics and circumstances, making it more suitable to handle this state-specific reservation issue. While the Indira Sawhney judgment is relevant, the High Court has a better understanding of the local population and context.”

[Story by Staff Reporter]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Locals Claim Warnings Were Shared Weeks Before Tragedy; Chhindwara Admin...

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Locals Claim Warnings Were Shared Weeks Before Tragedy; Chhindwara Admin...

Bhopal News: Kolar Police Trace Leads Through ‘Dupatta’ In Body Parts Case

Bhopal News: Kolar Police Trace Leads Through ‘Dupatta’ In Body Parts Case

Bhopal News: Hyacinths, Weeds To Be Cleared From Over 1,000 Urban Water Bodies; UAD Issues Circular...

Bhopal News: Hyacinths, Weeds To Be Cleared From Over 1,000 Urban Water Bodies; UAD Issues Circular...

MP News: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Cough Syrup Deaths Within 24 Hours

MP News: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Cough Syrup Deaths Within 24 Hours

MP News: Tamil Nadu Government Is Not Cooperating, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Tamil Nadu Government Is Not Cooperating, Says CM Mohan Yadav