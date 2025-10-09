MP News: Supreme Court Sets Mid-November Hearing As MP Government Seeks More Time On OBC Quota |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state governmenthas again requested more time from the Supreme Court for implementing 27% OBC reservation, even after the court flagged concern about delays. The apex court has now scheduled the final hearing for mid-November.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said several technical issues require detailed consideration and suggested exploring alternate methods to resolve the matter efficiently.

Senior advocate Varun Thakur said, “The SC observed that cases could be remanded to MP High Court, as the government repeatedly seeks time. Many students are still awaiting appointment letters under the 87:13 formula, with 13% of posts left unfilled.”

Senior advocate, Rameshwar Thakur, said, “Even after the Supreme Court’s observations against the state government, it once again sought time in the name of final hearing. On Wednesday, the SC indicated it could either provide interim relief or directly refer the matter to the High Court.

The High Court is better positioned to understand the state’s demographics and circumstances, making it more suitable to handle this state-specific reservation issue. While the Indira Sawhney judgment is relevant, the High Court has a better understanding of the local population and context.”

[Story by Staff Reporter]