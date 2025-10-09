 Bhopal News: Four Teenagers Held For Loot, Stabbing Man; Stolen Valuables Recovered
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Four Teenagers Held For Loot, Stabbing Man; Stolen Valuables Recovered

Bhopal News: Four Teenagers Held For Loot, Stabbing Man; Stolen Valuables Recovered

The arrested accused were found to be involved in other similar crimes as well and further interrogation is underway

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali police on Thursday arrested four teenagers - all aged between 18 and 19 years - for allegedly looting and stabbing a youth a few days ago. Police have recovered the stolen gold chain and mobile phone from their possession.

On October 4, Sudesh Chauhan (38), a resident of Ratibad reported that around 3:00 am while watching the Durga procession, he went to a narrow lane near the old Kabadi Khana to relieve himself.

There two masked men attacked him with knives one stabbed him in the back while the other injured his left leg. The assailants then snatched his 22-gram gold chain with a 1-gram Shivling pendant and mobile phone before fleeing the spot.

A case was registered at Kotwali Police Station.

ACP Chandrashekhar Pandey said police teams checked over 200–250 CCTV cameras installed around Old Kabadi Khana, Jumerati, Aliganj, Peer Gate, Sindhi Market, Hamidia Road, and Itwara. Based on the footage and tip off, the suspects were traced and arrested near Old Kabadi Khana Road on Thursday.

They were identified as Nikhil Bansal (19), Ritik Srivastava (18), Sanjesh Dhakad (18) and Shiva Vasudev (19). The arrested accused were found to be involved in other similar crimes as well and further interrogation is underway, police said.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

