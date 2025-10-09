 MP News: SIT Nabs Sresan Pharma Owner In Chennai Over Cough Syrup Deaths
MP News: SIT Nabs Sresan Pharma Owner In Chennai Over Cough Syrup Deaths

Chhindwara police had announced a Rs 20,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
MP News: SIT Nabs Sresan Pharma Owner In Chennai Over Cough Syrup Deaths | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, manufacturer of the toxic Coldrif cough syrup linked to the deaths of several children in Chhindwara, was arrested from Chennai late Wednesday night.

SP Chhindwara Ajay Pandey said the accused, G. Ranganathan, was taken into custody from his residence in Kodambakkam by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Madhya Pradesh, with assistance from Chennai’s Ashok Nagar police. He has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, drug adulteration and violations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Ranganathan’s arrest follows a two-day search operation across Chennai and Kancheepuram. The SIT has also inspected the company’s manufacturing unit in Sunguvarchatram, Kancheepuram district. Ranganathan is expected to reach Chhindwara on Friday after the court granted transit remand.

Earlier, Chhindwara police had announced a Rs 20,000 reward for information leading to his arrest after failing to trace him during their initial operation in Tamil Nadu.

Two TN drug inspectors suspended

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian told media on Thursday that two senior drug inspectors have been suspended for “inaction” in the adulteration case. He said steps are being taken to permanently shut down tSresanPharmaceuticals unit.

“Tamil Nadu was the first to confirm the adulteration in the Coldrif syrup,” Subramanian said. “We immediately alerted the Union Health Ministry, as well as authorities in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Puducherry, about the health hazard.”

