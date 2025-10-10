MP News: 'Kuch Log Mujhe Marne Par Majboor Kar Rahe Hain,' Says 28-Year-Old In Video Recorded Before Body Found Hanging In Chhatarpur--VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video has emerged in the case of 28-year-old Mahadev Patel, whose body was found hanging from a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Thursday.

A video, recovered from Mahadev’s mobile phone, shows him mentioning that he was mentally harassed by some named individuals before his death.

Check out the video below :

“Some people are forcing me to end my life,” said a 28-year-old in a video recorded before his body was found hanging from a tree in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh #Chhatarpur pic.twitter.com/QymqkgYZi6 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 10, 2025

According to information, his body was found hanging in Ganj Nursery, Bamittha, on September 13.

This video has added a new development to the ongoing investigation.

Following the discovery of the video, Mahadev’s family submitted a request to the Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP), asking for proper action in the matter.

The Bamittha police have started a fresh investigation, considering the video as important evidence.

Earlier, the police had registered a case and conducted a post-mortem, and the investigation had been ongoing for nearly a month.

The authorities have not disclosed the identities of the individuals mentioned in the video but have assured that action will be taken if the claims are verified.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

The case has drawn renewed attention from local residents. Police continue to investigate the matter carefully to ensure justice for Mahadev and his family.