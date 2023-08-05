 Indore: Man Arrested With Four Firearms, Two Live Cartridges
Information about the person to whom he was going to deliver the firearms is also being gathered.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 02:05 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a man going to deliver firearms illegally in the Rau area, an official said on Friday. Four firearms and live cartridges were recovered from him. Information about the person to whom he was going to deliver the firearms is also being gathered.  

According to the police, information was received that a person would supply the firearms to a person near Gol Square in Rau. The crime branch team started an investigation and managed to arrest the accused named Kailash Achhale, a resident of Sendhwa in Barwani district. Four firearms and two live cartridges were recovered from the accused. He allegedly confessed to supplying the firearms in many cities in the state.

The police are searching for other accused associated with the arrested accused. He was booked under Sections 25 (1), (a), 27 of the Arms Act and an investigation is on into the case.   

