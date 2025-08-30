CCG Launches Tree Plantation Drive, Educates Students On Environmental Responsibility

Representative image

The Cardinal Carnation Group (CCG) organized a tree plantation program at a local primary school as part of its 32nd Annapurna Abhiyan. Led by CCG President and CEO Abhay Srivastava, the event aimed to promote environmental awareness among young students.

Srivastava emphasised that tree plantation is about more than just nurturing the planet; it's about teaching children to be responsible for their environment. He stated that educating the youth on the importance

of trees is crucial for building a sustainable future.

In addition to planting trees, the program also included the distribution of food to underprivileged children, underscoring CCG's broader commitment to community welfare. The initiative encourages students to see tree plantation as a lifelong responsibility, reinforcing the group’s dedication to sustainability and social responsibility.