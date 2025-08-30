 CCG Launches Tree Plantation Drive, Educates Students On Environmental Responsibility
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCCG Launches Tree Plantation Drive, Educates Students On Environmental Responsibility

CCG Launches Tree Plantation Drive, Educates Students On Environmental Responsibility

The initiative encourages students to see tree plantation as a lifelong responsibility, reinforcing the group’s dedication to sustainability and social responsibility.

UP State BureauUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 03:08 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Cardinal Carnation Group (CCG) organized a tree plantation program at a local primary school as part of its 32nd Annapurna Abhiyan. Led by CCG President and CEO Abhay Srivastava, the event aimed to promote environmental awareness among young students.

Srivastava emphasised that tree plantation is about more than just nurturing the planet; it's about teaching children to be responsible for their environment. He stated that educating the youth on the importance
of trees is crucial for building a sustainable future.

Read Also
VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day, Felicitates...
article-image

In addition to planting trees, the program also included the distribution of food to underprivileged children, underscoring CCG's broader commitment to community welfare. The initiative encourages students to see tree plantation as a lifelong responsibility, reinforcing the group’s dedication to sustainability and social responsibility.

FPJ Shorts
Manoj Jarange Patil Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike In Mumbai
Manoj Jarange Patil Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike In Mumbai
Mumbai News: Suspicious Death Of 26-Year-Old Man In Dongri, Police Register ADR
Mumbai News: Suspicious Death Of 26-Year-Old Man In Dongri, Police Register ADR
UPSSSC Launches Mobile App To Streamline Exam Updates For 25 Lakh Candidates
UPSSSC Launches Mobile App To Streamline Exam Updates For 25 Lakh Candidates
CCG Launches Tree Plantation Drive, Educates Students On Environmental Responsibility
CCG Launches Tree Plantation Drive, Educates Students On Environmental Responsibility
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSSSC Launches Mobile App To Streamline Exam Updates For 25 Lakh Candidates

UPSSSC Launches Mobile App To Streamline Exam Updates For 25 Lakh Candidates

CCG Launches Tree Plantation Drive, Educates Students On Environmental Responsibility

CCG Launches Tree Plantation Drive, Educates Students On Environmental Responsibility

Yogi Adityanath Slams SP, Congress Over Sambhal Violence, Highlights ₹570-Crore Projects In...

Yogi Adityanath Slams SP, Congress Over Sambhal Violence, Highlights ₹570-Crore Projects In...

West Bengal News: CBI Questions TMC MLA Atin Ghosh In RG Kar Hospital Corruption Probe - VIDEO

West Bengal News: CBI Questions TMC MLA Atin Ghosh In RG Kar Hospital Corruption Probe - VIDEO

'State Govt Will Provide All Possible Support For The Preservation Of Rare Manuscripts': Chief...

'State Govt Will Provide All Possible Support For The Preservation Of Rare Manuscripts': Chief...