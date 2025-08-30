Yogi Adityanath Slams SP, Congress Over Sambhal Violence, Highlights ₹570-Crore Projects In Pratapgarh | X - @myogiadityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly criticized the Samajwadi Party and Congress during a public meeting in Pratapgarh on Friday, linking them to the judicial commission’s findings on the 2024 Sambhal violence. He alleged that earlier regimes attempted demographic manipulation and failed to protect communities. He warned that the present government would not tolerate any divisive politics and said that “whoever tries to change the demography of the state will have to migrate themselves.”

The Chief Minister was in Pratapgarh to inaugurate and lay the foundation of 186 projects worth Rs 570 crore. He claimed that the opposition’s frustration over the government’s development agenda was reflected in their remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to recent derogatory statements made by leaders of the INDI alliance in Bihar, he said that targeting the Prime Minister was an insult to the nation and its people. Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the double-engine government had ended mafia dominance and replaced appeasement with empowerment.

He pointed to schemes such as One District One Product and One District One Medical College, highlighting Pratapgarh’s Amla production and the establishment of Sonelal Patel Medical College. Connectivity projects like the Ganga Expressway were also cited as markers of growth.

The Chief Minister stressed that six crore people had been lifted above the poverty line in the last eight years, attributing it to policies of empowerment. He highlighted the recruitment of over 60,000 police personnel, including 12,000 women, and said that programs such as Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao and Kanya Sumangala were making daughters self-reliant. He also recalled Major Dhyan Chand’s contribution to sports, noting that new sports colleges and facilities were being

established to encourage young talent.

During his visit, Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Belha Devi Temple and reviewed facilities for devotees. At the public event, he distributed keys under housing schemes, financial aid to self-help groups, Ayushman Bharat cards, and benefits under employment and entrepreneurship initiatives.