Lucknow Cricket Fan Lodges Complaint With Dubai Police Over Theft Of Asia Cup 2025 Trophy

Lucknow: A cricket enthusiast from Lucknow, Sanjay Sharma, has lodged a formal complaint with the Dubai Police over the alleged theft of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy during the final match held on September 27.

According to the complaint sent on September 30, Sharma accused Mohsin Naqvi, President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), of unlawfully retaining the trophy instead of handing it over to the victorious Indian cricket team.

Sharma described the alleged act as a serious breach of sportsmanship that has sparked outrage among Indian cricket fans. In his complaint, he urged the Dubai Police to conduct a fair and speedy investigation, take strict legal action against those responsible, and ensure the trophy’s return to its rightful owners.

Copies of the complaint have also been forwarded to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and other relevant cricketing authorities. The Dubai Police have acknowledged receiving the complaint and assured a response within 48 working hours.

The incident has raised questions about transparency and accountability in international cricket. Indian cricket fans have expressed strong support for Sharma’s move and appreciated the swift response from the Dubai authorities, hoping that justice will be delivered soon.