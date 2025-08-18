 'Kalyani AIIMS Doing NRC In Name Of Mental Health Survey’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Kalyani AIIMS Doing NRC In Name Of Mental Health Survey’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (VIDEO)

'Kalyani AIIMS Doing NRC In Name Of Mental Health Survey’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (VIDEO)

Addressing a press conference from the state secretariat Nabanna, the West Bengal Chief Minister slammed Kalyani AIIMS alleging that they are working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI Photo

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people of Bengal not to allow anyone to conduct surveys at their residence in the name of ‘Mental Health’.

Addressing a press conference from the state secretariat Nabanna, the West Bengal Chief Minister slammed Kalyani AIIMS alleging that they are working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“In the name of a mental health survey, work is being done on behalf of one party. If they have the courage, why do they not work directly for the party? Is it because they do not have sufficient people. Kalyani AIIMS is under the Centre, but we have provided all the land. But what are they doing in the name of mental health? They are conducting a survey for NRC indirectly. I will urge the citizens, if any agency comes for any survey at your doorsteps, then you please fetch information about the same from the state government by raising a query,” said Mamata.

Taking further potshots, Mamata added, “The state government has its own Mental Health Department. It is not your duty. There are many such agencies which they [BJP] are using so that your names can be removed from the voter list. Be cautious and remain alert. Do not give any details to anyone except state officials.”

FPJ Shorts
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded

The Chief Minister also mentioned that in a cabinet meeting it has been decided to give Rs. 5000 financial support to the migrant workers who have returned to the state after being allegedly harassed in BJP ruled states.

“Until new work can be arranged for them, a rehabilitation aid of Rs 5,000 per month will be given. This will be given for 12 months. The Labour Department will be the nodal department for this. We have taken a new initiative for the rehabilitation of the migrant workers and we have named it ‘Shramashree’. During COVID-19 also, we brought them back and helped them through various such initiatives,” stated Mamata.

Read Also
Opposition Leaders React To NDA's Vice Presidential Pick CP Radhakrishnan, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav...
article-image

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the Chief Minister is having 'sleepless nights due to SIR'.

Meanwhile, according to Nabanna sources, Mamata is likely to skip the programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata on August 22.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the northern fringes of Kolkata to inaugurate new metro lines.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case