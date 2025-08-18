'Kalyani AIIMS Doing NRC In Name Of Mental Health Survey’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (VIDEO)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI Photo

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people of Bengal not to allow anyone to conduct surveys at their residence in the name of ‘Mental Health’.

Addressing a press conference from the state secretariat Nabanna, the West Bengal Chief Minister slammed Kalyani AIIMS alleging that they are working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“In the name of a mental health survey, work is being done on behalf of one party. If they have the courage, why do they not work directly for the party? Is it because they do not have sufficient people. Kalyani AIIMS is under the Centre, but we have provided all the land. But what are they doing in the name of mental health? They are conducting a survey for NRC indirectly. I will urge the citizens, if any agency comes for any survey at your doorsteps, then you please fetch information about the same from the state government by raising a query,” said Mamata.

Taking further potshots, Mamata added, “The state government has its own Mental Health Department. It is not your duty. There are many such agencies which they [BJP] are using so that your names can be removed from the voter list. Be cautious and remain alert. Do not give any details to anyone except state officials.”

The Chief Minister also mentioned that in a cabinet meeting it has been decided to give Rs. 5000 financial support to the migrant workers who have returned to the state after being allegedly harassed in BJP ruled states.

“Until new work can be arranged for them, a rehabilitation aid of Rs 5,000 per month will be given. This will be given for 12 months. The Labour Department will be the nodal department for this. We have taken a new initiative for the rehabilitation of the migrant workers and we have named it ‘Shramashree’. During COVID-19 also, we brought them back and helped them through various such initiatives,” stated Mamata.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the Chief Minister is having 'sleepless nights due to SIR'.

Meanwhile, according to Nabanna sources, Mamata is likely to skip the programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata on August 22.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the northern fringes of Kolkata to inaugurate new metro lines.