Operation White Cauldron: DRI Busts Illegal Alprazolam Factory In Gujarat, Seizes Drugs Worth ₹22 Crore |

In a major blow to synthetic drug manufacturing, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a clandestine factory producing Alprazolam, a psychotropic substance listed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The illegal unit was located in a sparsely populated area off the Gujarat State Highway (SH) 701 in Valsad district.

Codenamed “Operation White Cauldron,” the raid resulted in the seizure of Alprazolam worth ₹22 crore and the arrest of four persons, including financiers, manufacturers, and the intended recipient of the drug.

Coordinated Raid Based on Specific Intelligence

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers mounted discreet surveillance on the suspected facility. On November 4, 2025, a swift and coordinated raid uncovered a full-scale industrial drug manufacturing unit operating illegally.

During the search, officers seized: 9.55 kg of Alprazolam (finished form), 104.15 kg of Alprazolam (semi-finished form), 431 kg of raw materials, including key chemicals such as p-Nitrochlorobenzene, Phosphorous Pentasulfide, Ethyl Acetate, and Hydrochloric Acid, Industrial-scale processing equipment, including reactors, centrifuges, refrigeration units, and heating mantles

Four Arrested, Including Financiers and Recipient from Telangana

The operation led to the arrest of two key persons directly involved in manufacturing and financing the drug, along with an employee assisting in production. The intended recipient of the consignment, who had travelled from Telangana to collect the drugs, was also apprehended, bringing the total arrests to four.

Drugs Meant for Mixing in Toddy: DRI Investigation

Preliminary investigations revealed that the manufactured Alprazolam was intended for supply to Telangana, where it was reportedly to be mixed in Toddy.

Notably, in August 2025, the DRI had busted a similar Alprazolam manufacturing unit in Atchuthapuram, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh, seizing 119.4 kg of the substance also destined for Telangana for the same purpose.

DRI’s Fourth Major Drug Factory Bust in 2025

This marks the fourth clandestine drug manufacturing facility dismantled by the DRI this year through intelligence-driven operations, reinforcing its vigilance and commitment to the Government’s “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.”

The operation underscores DRI’s operational excellence and its resolve to protect citizens from the menace of narcotic and psychotropic substances.