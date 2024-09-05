 FPJ Eco-Ganesha: Mumbai District Co-op Housing Federation Supports Free Press Journal's Initiative To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Ganesh Utsav
FPJ Eco-Ganesha: Mumbai District Co-op Housing Federation Supports Free Press Journal's Initiative To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Ganesh Utsav

The secretary of the body appreciated and the FPJ Eco-Ganesha initiative and said, "I appreciate the movement taken by the Free Press Journal and Navshakti. It is good to take shaadu maati Ganpati than which is made from POP. It is good for health and environment and much required for the total social awareness."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Adv DS Vader on FPJ Eco-Ganesha | FPJ

"As one will bring eco Ganesh to their homes or mandals, they can click photos and share to participate in this competition," he added. Vader appealed people to take part in the contest that encourages the celebration of the festival in eco-friendly way.

"As one will bring eco Ganesh to their homes or mandals, they can click photos and share to participate in this competition," he added. Vader appealed people to take part in the contest that encourages the celebration of the festival in eco-friendly way.

All you need to know about FPJ Eco Ganesha, PARTICIPATE now!

The FPJ Eco Ganesha BMC Awards 2024 invites Mumbaikars to celebrate Ganpati Bappa's joyous festival in an eco-friendly manner. By sharing the pictures of your eco-friendly Bappa, be it at your home or pandal, you could win exciting prizes. 20 lucky winners would be awarded.

Here's how you can participate:

Click and share a picture of your eco Ganpati Bappa using #FPJEcoGanesha and tag us on our official Twitter handle @fpjindia

You may also directly share the images with us here

Even simple, you could WhatsApp us the picture saying"FPJ ECO Ganesha" on 77770 15499

Ensure to mention the the eco-friendly materials used in the idol and also the decoration around Bappa to secure your prize.

