FPJ Eco Ganesha: Get Awarded For Celebrating Ganpati Bappa's Festival In Environment-Friendly Way, All You Need To Know

The much-awaited festival of Ganesh Utsav has arrived. As you look forward to bring home your dearest Ganpati Bappa to celebrate the auspicious occasion with your family, friends and society members, we remind you to mark the 10-day of joy and grandeur in an environment-friendly manner. The Free Press Journal looks forward to acknowledge Mumbaikars who display their determination to celebrate this festival with a genuine consideration to nature. We announce FPJ Eco Ganesha BMC Awards 2024.

What is FPJ Eco Ganesha BMC Awards 2024?

FPJ Eco Ganesha BMC Awards 2024 is chance for every Mumbaikar to showcase their love for Bappa through sharing His pictures with us. If you have brought a Ganpati idol made in an eco-friendly way to your homes or society pandal this Ganesh Utsav, we would love to appreciate it. This prestigious award is our way of cheering your concern towards the environment and opting to celebrate the festival in a better way.

The FPJ Eco-Ganesha award comes in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The initiative is partnered with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Central Bank of India, and Red FM 93.5.

How to participate?

Click and share a picture of your eco Ganpati Bappa using #FPJEcoGanesha and tag us on our official Twitter handle @fpjindia

You may also directly share the images with us here

Even simple, you could WhatsApp us the picture saying"FPJ ECO Ganesha" on 77770 15499

Ensure to mention the the eco-friendly materials used in the idol and also the decoration around Bappa to secure your prize.

20 lucky winners from individual households & housing societies will be chosen by our jury. The Awards Day will be announced by FPJ and Navshakti soon. Until then, stay tuned and have a happy eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav to all.