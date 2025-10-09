 World Mental Health Day 2025: All You Need To Know About Date, History, Significance & More
World Mental Health Day is observed annually on October 10, 2025. The day aims to promote awareness about the importance of mental well-being and safeguarding mental health.

Updated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
World Mental Health Day | Photo Credit: Canva

World Mental Health Day is observed annually on October 10, 2025. The day aims to promote awareness about the importance of mental well-being and safeguarding mental health. Activities such as seminars, workshops, and conferences are organised globally to educate people about mental health issues and ways to manage and prevent them.

About World Mental Health Day

Mental health is a state of mental well-being that enables people to deal with the stress of life, learn, and work well. Mental health is responsible for a human's physical and overall health. Good mental health is a state of overall wellness. It influences your thinking, feelings, actions, coping, productivity, and more.

History

Mental health awareness was initially suggested in 1992 at the World Federation for Mental Health Congress, held in Cape Town, South Africa. Following the approval of this proposal, the inaugural Mental Health Day was celebrated on October 10, 1992.

Additionally, World Mental Health Day serves as a tribute to the formation of the World Federation for Mental Health in 1948. This organisation plays a vital role in advancing mental health awareness worldwide and championing the rights of individuals dealing with mental health conditions.

article-image

Significance

The objectives of World Mental Health Day include raising awareness about various mental health conditions and their management, combating stigma, dispelling myths, and encouraging people to seek help for their mental health concerns without feeling anxious or embarrassed. The day also aims to educate individuals about methods to safeguard their mental well-being, emphasising that mental health is just as crucial as physical health and should not be neglected for any reason. It promotes the rights of individuals with mental illnesses, urging them to seek support from mental health professionals, friends, or family without fear or shame.

