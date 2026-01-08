Mumbai Police Rescue Woman Who Entered Sea At Marine Drive; Probe Underway

Mumbai Police Rescue Woman Who Entered Sea At Marine Drive |

Mumbai: A woman who allegedly walked into the sea near Marine Drive on Wednesday afternoon was safely rescued by the Mumbai Police following a swift response to an emergency wireless alert.

According to Marine Drive Police Station, at around 2:00 pm, a wireless message was received from the South Regional Division reporting that a woman had entered the seawater and immediate police assistance was required.

Responding promptly, officers from Mobile Unit 5 including Police Constable Chavan, Police Constable Kadam, PSI Tadvi from Mobile Unit 01, and personnel from the Law & Order Platoon rushed to the spot and managed to bring the woman out of the water safely.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police said the woman had sustained minor injuries with scratches on her leg. She was immediately taken to GT Hospital for medical examination and treatment by the accompanying women police staff. Officers are now trying to ascertain the reason behind her entering the sea. Attempts are also being made to identify and locate her family members. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/