 Malvani Police Officer, Two Constables Suspended After Misconduct Video Goes Viral
Malvani Police Officer, Two Constables Suspended After Misconduct Video Goes Viral

The viral clip, which allegedly captured the officers' dereliction of duty, caused major embarrassment to the Mumbai Police Department and tarnished its public image.

Poonam Apraj
Updated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 04:44 AM IST
article-image
Malvani Police Officer, Two Constables Suspended After Misconduct Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: A video allegedly showing misconduct by police personnel from Malvani Police Station went viral on social media on September 18, prompting swift disciplinary action against the officers involved.

The personnel identified are Assistant Police Sub-Inspector (APSI) Sanjay Tukaram Raskar, Police Constable Vikas Sahebrao Mali, and Police Constable Mahendrakumar Shamrao Maral, who were on duty with the Malvani Mobile-1 patrol vehicle at the time of the incident.

Department Faces Embarrassment Over Viral Video

The viral clip, which allegedly captured the officers’ dereliction of duty, caused major embarrassment to the Mumbai Police Department and tarnished its public image.

Following the incident, all three cops were placed under suspension pending a departmental inquiry, according to official orders.

Suspension Orders and Next Steps

APSI Sanjay Raskar and Constable Mahendrakumar Maral received their suspension orders on September 27, while Constable Vikas Mali acknowledged his suspension on October 3.

Authorities have instructed all concerned departments to take due note of the suspensions and initiate further necessary action as per procedure.

