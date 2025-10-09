 Mumbai Medical Miracle: Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road Saves 76-Year-Old Woman From Rare Sphenoid Sinus Mucocele, Preventing Blindness
Mumbai Medical Miracle: Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road Saves 76-Year-Old Woman From Rare Sphenoid Sinus Mucocele, Preventing Blindness

Advanced MRI and CT scans revealed a mucus-filled cyst deep within the sphenoid sinus, compressing optic nerves and the cavernous sinus, critical structures responsible for vision and brain function.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 05:13 AM IST
Mumbai Medical Miracle: Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road Saves 76-Year-Old Woman From Rare Sphenoid Sinus Mucocele, Preventing Blindness

In a remarkable medical intervention, doctors at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road successfully treated a 76-year-old woman suffering from sphenoid sinus mucocele, a rare disorder that accounts for less than 2% of sinus diseases globally.

The patient was admitted with sudden drooping of her left eyelid and a heavy head sensation, initially suspected to be a stroke or nerve palsy. Advanced MRI and CT scans revealed a mucus-filled cyst deep within the sphenoid sinus, compressing optic nerves and the cavernous sinus, critical structures responsible for vision and brain function.

Life-Saving Minimally Invasive Surgery

Dr. Chandraveer Singh, Consultant Otorhinolaryngologist and Head & Neck Oncosurgeon, led the minimally invasive endoscopic transnasal surgery. The procedure accessed the mucocele through the nasal passage, avoiding external incisions.

The cyst was drained successfully, and the patient began regaining eye function within 24 hours, being discharged three days later in stable condition.

Rare and Complex Medical Challenge

Sphenoid sinus mucoceles are extremely rare due to the complex anatomy of the sphenoid sinus, located near the optic nerves, carotid arteries, and cavernous sinus. Even a benign lesion in this area can lead to life-threatening complications. Globally, few cases of cavernous sinus compression from sphenoid mucoceles have been documented.

Dr. Singh emphasized the importance of early diagnosis and awareness, stating: “Persistent headaches, sudden eyelid drooping, or unexplained neurological symptoms should never be ignored. With modern endoscopic techniques, these conditions can now be treated safely and effectively.”

