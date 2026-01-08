 Ulhasnagar Development Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Pledges Infrastructure, Governance, And Law Reforms
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUlhasnagar Development Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Pledges Infrastructure, Governance, And Law Reforms

Ulhasnagar Development Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Pledges Infrastructure, Governance, And Law Reforms

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged Ulhasnagar’s lag in development compared to neighbouring MMR cities and pledged a visible turnaround. Speaking to residents, he promised infrastructure upgrades through ₹4.5 lakh crore MMRDA projects, stricter law enforcement to curb anti-social activity, and improved governance.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 02:43 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X @Dev_Fadnavis

Ulhasnagar: Addressing a public gathering in Ulhasnagar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged that the city, known for its multicultural character and vibrant social fabric, has failed to witness the kind of development it truly deserves. Comparing it with other municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Fadnavis said Ulhasnagar has remained stagnant while surrounding cities have moved ahead.

Civic conditions lag behind, city resembles village in many areas

“Ulhasnagar is a city where people from all communities live together and where different cultures are visible. But we must honestly accept that the city has not developed the way it should have. Compared to other municipal corporations, Ulhasnagar has fallen far behind,” he said.

Describing the deteriorating civic conditions, the Chief Minister remarked that although Ulhasnagar is officially a city, its ground reality in many areas is worse than that of a village. “This is not just a matter of asking questions. I am a person who gives answers by acting. We will do what is needed to change this situation,” he asserted.

FPJ Shorts
Ulhasnagar Development Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Pledges Infrastructure, Governance, And Law Reforms
Ulhasnagar Development Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Pledges Infrastructure, Governance, And Law Reforms
Maharashtra CET Cell Announces Tentative Schedule For 17 Entrance Exams For Academic Year 2026–27; Tests From March To May
Maharashtra CET Cell Announces Tentative Schedule For 17 Entrance Exams For Academic Year 2026–27; Tests From March To May
Thane Industrial Fire: Multiple Explosions Rock Badlapur MIDC Chemical Factory, Flames Visible Kilometres Away
Thane Industrial Fire: Multiple Explosions Rock Badlapur MIDC Chemical Factory, Flames Visible Kilometres Away
Palghar Crime: Boisar-Based Company Owner Arrested For Allegedly Cheating Investors Of ₹2.39 Crore With Share Market Doubling Scam
Palghar Crime: Boisar-Based Company Owner Arrested For Allegedly Cheating Investors Of ₹2.39 Crore With Share Market Doubling Scam

Fadnavis underlined that transformation is inevitable when there is political will. “When someone’s mission is change, no one can stop that change,” he said.

Development vision aligns with PM Modi’s focus on inclusive growth

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the Chief Minister said that after 2014, the Union government made it clear that development must reach both villages and cities. “Today, Thane and Navi Mumbai have undergone massive transformation. Large-scale infrastructure and urban renewal are visible there. But Ulhasnagar could not change at the same pace, and that is something we are determined to correct,” he added.

Highlighting the scale of investment in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Fadnavis said projects worth ₹4.5 lakh crore are being implemented through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), making it one of the largest infrastructure pushes in the country.

Read Also
Thane Industrial Fire: Multiple Explosions Rock Badlapur MIDC Chemical Factory, Flames Visible...
article-image

On law and order, the Chief Minister issued a strong warning to anti-social elements. “There will be no place for goondaraj in Ulhasnagar. Only the rule of law will prevail here,” he said.

BJP’s lotus symbol embodies resilience and integrity

Using a symbolic metaphor, Fadnavis compared the BJP’s lotus symbol to resilience and integrity. The lotus blooms even in mud, yet it never gets stained. That is the strength and character we stand for,” he said.

Expressing confidence in a new phase of growth for the city, Fadnavis said Ulhasnagar will soon witness a visible turnaround driven by infrastructure development, better governance and strict enforcement of law, bringing it on par with the rapidly transforming cities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Industrial Fire: Multiple Explosions Rock Badlapur MIDC Chemical Factory, Flames Visible...

Thane Industrial Fire: Multiple Explosions Rock Badlapur MIDC Chemical Factory, Flames Visible...

Palghar Crime: Boisar-Based Company Owner Arrested For Allegedly Cheating Investors Of ₹2.39 Crore...

Palghar Crime: Boisar-Based Company Owner Arrested For Allegedly Cheating Investors Of ₹2.39 Crore...

Mumbai Fire Tragedy: Two Killed In Blaze At Tex Centre Chandivali, Andheri East As Fire Brigade...

Mumbai Fire Tragedy: Two Killed In Blaze At Tex Centre Chandivali, Andheri East As Fire Brigade...

BMC Elections 2026: United Christian Front Urges Community To Support Christian Candidates Across...

BMC Elections 2026: United Christian Front Urges Community To Support Christian Candidates Across...

RLDA Pushes Ahead With Auction Of Three Prime Mumbai Land Parcels, Bandra East Plot Valued At...

RLDA Pushes Ahead With Auction Of Three Prime Mumbai Land Parcels, Bandra East Plot Valued At...