Ulhasnagar Development Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Pledges Infrastructure, Governance, And Law Reforms

Ulhasnagar: Addressing a public gathering in Ulhasnagar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged that the city, known for its multicultural character and vibrant social fabric, has failed to witness the kind of development it truly deserves. Comparing it with other municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Fadnavis said Ulhasnagar has remained stagnant while surrounding cities have moved ahead.

Civic conditions lag behind, city resembles village in many areas

“Ulhasnagar is a city where people from all communities live together and where different cultures are visible. But we must honestly accept that the city has not developed the way it should have. Compared to other municipal corporations, Ulhasnagar has fallen far behind,” he said.

Describing the deteriorating civic conditions, the Chief Minister remarked that although Ulhasnagar is officially a city, its ground reality in many areas is worse than that of a village. “This is not just a matter of asking questions. I am a person who gives answers by acting. We will do what is needed to change this situation,” he asserted.

Fadnavis underlined that transformation is inevitable when there is political will. “When someone’s mission is change, no one can stop that change,” he said.

Development vision aligns with PM Modi’s focus on inclusive growth

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the Chief Minister said that after 2014, the Union government made it clear that development must reach both villages and cities. “Today, Thane and Navi Mumbai have undergone massive transformation. Large-scale infrastructure and urban renewal are visible there. But Ulhasnagar could not change at the same pace, and that is something we are determined to correct,” he added.

Highlighting the scale of investment in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Fadnavis said projects worth ₹4.5 lakh crore are being implemented through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), making it one of the largest infrastructure pushes in the country.

On law and order, the Chief Minister issued a strong warning to anti-social elements. “There will be no place for goondaraj in Ulhasnagar. Only the rule of law will prevail here,” he said.

BJP’s lotus symbol embodies resilience and integrity

Using a symbolic metaphor, Fadnavis compared the BJP’s lotus symbol to resilience and integrity. The lotus blooms even in mud, yet it never gets stained. That is the strength and character we stand for,” he said.

Expressing confidence in a new phase of growth for the city, Fadnavis said Ulhasnagar will soon witness a visible turnaround driven by infrastructure development, better governance and strict enforcement of law, bringing it on par with the rapidly transforming cities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

