Thane Industrial Fire: Multiple Explosions Rock Badlapur MIDC Chemical Factory, Flames Visible Kilometres Away

Thane: A major industrial fire accompanied by multiple explosions broke out at a chemical factory in the Kharvai MIDC area of Badlapur on Tuesday, triggering panic among residents and workers in the industrial belt. The blaze reportedly erupted at Pacific Chemical Company, where highly inflammable materials are believed to be stored.

Series of powerful explosions create chaos across the MIDC area

According to preliminary information, between eight and ten powerful explosions were heard over a span of about half an hour, with each blast occurring at intervals of nearly 10–15 minutes. The intensity of the explosions was such that flames and smoke were visible from a distance of two to three kilometres, creating scenes of chaos across the MIDC zone.

The Badlapur Fire Brigade rushed at least two fire tenders to the spot soon after the first explosion was reported. Firefighters are currently battling the raging blaze and working to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring industrial units, many of which also handle hazardous chemicals.

Residents shaken as explosions rock nearby buildings

Local residents said the explosions shook buildings in nearby areas, forcing people to rush out of their homes and factories in fear. “We heard a loud blast, followed by more explosions. The sky turned orange with flames,” said a worker from a nearby unit.

As of the latest reports, there have been no confirmed casualties, though officials said it is too early to rule out injuries or damage. Emergency services, including police and disaster response teams, have cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire and explosions is yet to be ascertained. Officials said a detailed investigation will be carried out once the fire is brought under control to determine whether the incident was triggered by a chemical reaction, a storage failure, or a safety lapse.

More details are awaited as firefighting operations continue in the volatile industrial zone.

