Mumbai Fire Tragedy: Two Killed In Blaze At Tex Centre Chandivali, Andheri East As Fire Brigade Battles Smoke-Filled Offices

Mumbai: Two people were killed in a fire that erupted in a commercial establishment called Tex Centre located on Sakivihar road, Chandivali, Andheri East, on Wednesday evening. The fire incident was reported to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 4.36 pm, and as the firemen reached the spot to douse the fire, two people were found unconscious. The victims were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Victims identified

The deceased were identified as Bhagwan Pitale (30) and Sumant Jadhav (28). As per disaster management cell report, the fire was declared Level 1 and was confined to the third floor office of the ground plus four storeyed building. The entire building was logged with smoke, officials said.

"Fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, Lithium-iron battery, office files, furniture, wooden part iron, glass windows, doors & false ceiling etc in approx 1500 sq.ft. in unit No. 303 of M/s Neocell Industries on third floor," the report said.

As of 9.30 pm the cooling operations were underway.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

