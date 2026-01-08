 BMC Elections 2026: United Christian Front Urges Community To Support Christian Candidates Across Mumbai Wards
Ahead of the 2026 BMC elections, the United Christian Front has asked voters to support Christian candidates recognised for their social work. A meeting in Vile Parle identified nominees across multiple Mumbai wards. Alexander D’Souza emphasised the community’s role in education, healthcare, and charity, calling for due recognition and stronger representation in civic administration.

Updated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 02:20 AM IST
The United Christian Front has given a call to the community to support fellow Christian candidates who have support from other communities as well, on account of their social work in their respective wards. |

Mumbai: The United Christian Front has given a call to the community to support fellow Christian candidates who have support from other communities as well, on account of their social work in their respective wards.

Key wards identified for focused community support in Mumbai

A list of candidates in Uttan, Dahisar, Kurla, Sahar, Mahim, Goregaon, Dharavi, Old Kurla, Andheri East, Malad West, Chakala, Bandra West, Versova, and other wards was identified at a recent meeting at a hotel in Vile Parle.

Alexander D’Souza, convenor of the United Christian Front, stated that the community's involvement in the political process was imperative, as the community has contributed immensely to the country's growth, especially in the fields of education, healthcare, and charity.

Call for acknowledgment and representation in civic administration

"Give us the respect and due recognition that we Christians deserve and we are grateful to our nation. Let us not be marginalized in our own land," said D’Souza in a statement. "Let our voice and issues be heard in the power corridors of the BMC. The responsibility is huge, but it can be done."

The candidates include Sireena Kinny, Advocate Melicia D’Souza, Freeda Moraes, Advocate Akshata Menezes, Captain Rakesh Coelho, Gabriel D’Mello, Nicholas Almeida (former corporator), Raynel Fernandes (the youngest candidate in the fray), Larzy Varghese, Abraham Thomas, Ashish Fernandes, Paul Raphael, and Manjula Kadirvel.

While some of the candidates are independent, others are from the NCP, Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

