Mumbai Metro Line 3 Becomes Fully Operational, Promises Faster, Sustainable Commute Across City |

Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) will be fully operational from Thursday, easing pressure on the city’s overburdened suburban railway system. The 33.5 km corridor, built at a cost of Rs 37,276 crore, connects Aarey JVLR in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south with 27 stations, including 11 in the final phase inaugurated on Wednesday.

The corridor is expected to reduce suburban train load by 15%, cut traffic congestion by 35%, and save 3.54 lakh liters of fuel daily, according to MMRC officials.

Enhanced Connectivity to Key City Locations

Metro Line 3 links over 30 educational institutions, 13 hospitals, 14 religious sites, and 30+ recreational facilities, improving access to essential services. The line integrates key railway stations like CSMT, Mumbai Central, and Churchgate and provides connectivity to heritage, tourist, and administrative hubs such as Fort, Marine Drive, Gateway of India, Colaba Causeway, Bombay High Court, and Mantralaya.

It also enhances accessibility to business centers, including Nariman Point, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), SEEPZ/MIDC, and Lower Parel, dramatically reducing travel time. For instance, commuters can now travel from Cuffe Parade to Aarey in under an hour.

Commuter-Friendly Features and Sustainability Efforts

Metro Line 3 features:

31 air-conditioned trains running every five minutes during peak hours

Minimum fare Rs 10, maximum Rs 70

Full-height platform screen doors for safety

Inclusive and barrier-free stations for differently-abled individuals

On the environmental front, the project includes Miyawaki and compensatory plantation drives with over 23,000 trees planted and ongoing mangrove restoration.

Social initiatives include rehabilitation of 1,941 families with ownership flats, 733 supported with rental assistance, and ongoing in-situ rehabilitation for affected communities.

Leaders Applaud Completion Despite Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the project as a symbol of India’s development, emphasizing that it was completed underground without disturbing historic buildings. He also criticized the former ruling party for halting the project for nearly three years.

CM Devendra Fadnavis praised the completion as Asia’s longest underground metro, crediting the resolution of obstacles in the National Green Tribunal, High Court, and Supreme Court to PM Modi’s support.