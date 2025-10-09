Maharashtra Sets Up State And District Panels For Effective Implementation Of Jiyo Parsi Scheme |

To ensure effective implementation of the Central government’s Jiyo Parsi scheme, the Maharashtra government has decided to appoint two panel state-level and district-level committees.

The scheme is designed to address the specific needs of the Parsi community, including young and elderly Zoroastrians, aiming to improve community health and cultural awareness.

Declining Parsi Population Drives Initiative

According to census data, the Parsi population has declined from 1.14 lakh to 57,264. Factors such as growing infertility, late marriages, and an ageing population have contributed to a low birth rate, prompting urgent interventions.

The 100% centrally sponsored scheme provides medical assistance, community health support for children and elderly, and awareness initiatives to preserve Parsi culture.

Role of District-Level Committees

Each district-level committee, headed by the district collector and including the district minority officer, will act as a vital link between the community and the state/Central government.

The committee will: Receive applications from Parsis, Evaluate eligibility in consultation with doctors, Recommend beneficiaries for treatment, Scrutinise medical bills for reimbursements, Conduct quarterly meetings.

State-Level Oversight Committee

The state-level committee, headed by the secretary of the Minority Development Department, will include Mumbai and Pune district collectors as members.

The committee’s responsibilities include overseeing implementation of the Jiyo Parsi scheme, monitoring the scheme’s progress, generating awareness about the scheme’s benefits