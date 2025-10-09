Maharashtra Govt Urges Employees To Donate One Day’s Salary For Flood Relief Amid Financial Strain

Maharashtra's Raigad district deluged after heavy rains | PTI

Facing a severe financial crunch, the Maharashtra government has appealed to its employees to donate one day’s salary to support the relief and rehabilitation efforts for flood-affected regions across the state.

So far, only the State Gazetted Officers’ Federation and the State Employees Central Union have voluntarily announced one-day salary contributions from their members.

Appeal Extended to IAS, IPS, and IFS Officers

According to a circular issued on Wednesday, the government has extended the appeal to All India Services officers including IAS, IPS, and IFS officials attached to the Maharashtra cadre along with all state officers and employees.

The circular states that these officers are requested to donate one day’s salary from the current month, contributing to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, which will channel the money toward flood rehabilitation efforts.

Appeal Includes Local Bodies and Public Enterprises

The appeal is not limited to state departments. The government has urged officials working under Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, Municipal Corporations, and other public enterprises, corporations, and independent bodies to participate as well.

“The heads of respective offices should inform their employees about the appeal and encourage them to contribute,” the circular added.

Flood Relief Efforts Strain State Finances

The appeal comes soon after the government’s announcement of a Rs 31,628 crore relief package to restore normalcy in flood-affected districts.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, speaking to the media on Wednesday, said that state finances are under pressure due to the Ladki Bahin Scheme and the large-scale flood aid package, both of which have placed a heavy burden on the state exchequer.