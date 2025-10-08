Yash Raj Films To Make 3 Films In UK From 2026, Announces PM Keir Starmer In Mumbai

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday (October 7) and announced that major Indian production houses, including YRF, will begin shooting films across locations in the UK.

Starmer, who arrived in Mumbai earlier in the day from London, drove to the YRF Studios under heavy police security. During his visit, he met several leading Indian film producers including YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, actress Rani Mukerji (wife of YRF chairperson Aditya Chopra), Dinesh Vijan from Maddock Films, Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment, and Apoorva Mehta of Dharma Productions.

“Bollywood is back in Britain, and it is bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global filmmaking. This is exactly the kind of partnership our trade deal with India is destined to unlock – driving growth, strengthening cultural ties and delivering for communities across the country,” Starmer said in a statement.

The meeting between Starmer and the Indian producers reportedly lasted around 30 to 40 minutes.

Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and actor Rani Mukerji watch a screening during the PM's visit to Yash Raj Films in Mumbai.



Akshaye Widhani said the studio was honoured to host the UK PM. “The UK holds a very special place in our hearts and some of our most iconic films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), were shot in this beautiful and incredibly hospitable country,” Widhani said.

He added, “We were honoured to host the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at YRF today to ink this pact (about collaboration for film production) and also had the pleasure to discuss how India and the UK could come together to push the content landscape globally.”

Yash Raj Films announced plans to begin major productions in the UK from early 2026.

“It is truly special to reignite YRF and UK’s filming ties in the 30th anniversary of DDLJ — a film that is synonymous with UK-India’s relationship. Our company is currently producing a stage adaptation of DDLJ, the English musical titled Come Fall in Love (CFIL) in the UK too,” Widhani said.

“So, we are thrilled to join hands with the UK again and return to filming in the country that has always been extremely kind to us. The UK’s infrastructure, technology and talent is unmatched,” he added.

The visit took place days before YRF celebrates 20 years of operations in India, on October 12. Starmer was accompanied by a delegation from the UK’s film industry, including representatives from the British Film Institute, British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios, and Civic Studios.