 Amitabh Bachchan's 21-Year-Old Jhund Co-Star Priyanshu Aka Babu Chhetri Murdered After Drunken Brawl With Friend In Nagpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan's 21-Year-Old Jhund Co-Star Priyanshu Aka Babu Chhetri Murdered After Drunken Brawl With Friend In Nagpur

Amitabh Bachchan's 21-Year-Old Jhund Co-Star Priyanshu Aka Babu Chhetri Murdered After Drunken Brawl With Friend In Nagpur

Priyanshu aka Babu Chhetri, aged 21, had earned praise for his performance in Jhund, a biographical sports drama which was directed by Nagraj Manjule. Around 3 am on Wednesday, locals reportedly discovered Chhetri lying half-naked and bound with plastic wires, severely injured. They immediately alerted police. He was rushed to Mayo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
article-image

Actor Priyanshu alias Babu Ravi Singh Chhetri, best known for his role as Babu Chhetri in the 2022 Hindi film Jhund, starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, was allegedly murdered by his friend following a drunken altercation in Nagpur on Wednesday (October 8).

According to a report in PTI, the accused has been identified as Dhruv Lal Bahadur Sahu (20). He has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Chhetri, aged 21, had earned praise for his performance in Jhund, a biographical sports drama which was directed by Nagraj Manjule.

Read Also
Rajvir Jawanda Funeral: Punjabi Singer's Last Rites To Be Held In Ludhiana On Oct 9, Ammy Virk...
article-image

Jhund, based on the life of Vijay Barse, founder of the NGO Slum Soccer, revolved around the story of a retired sports teacher who forms a football team with underprivileged children, transforming their lives through the game.

FPJ Shorts
'Why PM Modi Called For Ceasefire?': Tejashwi Yadav Reacts To PM Slamming Congress Over No Retaliation After 26/11 Terror Attack - VIDEO
'Why PM Modi Called For Ceasefire?': Tejashwi Yadav Reacts To PM Slamming Congress Over No Retaliation After 26/11 Terror Attack - VIDEO
BLACKPINK's Jisso & Zayn Announce New Song 'Eyes Closed': Here's What We Know So Far
BLACKPINK's Jisso & Zayn Announce New Song 'Eyes Closed': Here's What We Know So Far
Navi Mumbai International Airport's ₹19,650 Crore Design Is Inspired Lotus Flower: Floating Glass Terminal Roof, 12 Petal-Like Structures & More
Navi Mumbai International Airport's ₹19,650 Crore Design Is Inspired Lotus Flower: Floating Glass Terminal Roof, 12 Petal-Like Structures & More
Navi Mumbai Airport Named After Loknete DB Patil: Why He Holds A Special Place In Maharashtra’s History
Navi Mumbai Airport Named After Loknete DB Patil: Why He Holds A Special Place In Maharashtra’s History

According to a police official, Chhetri and Sahu were close friends and would often drink together. "After midnight on Tuesday, Sahu and Chhetri went to an abandoned house in the Jaripatka area to drink alcohol. This occurred a few hours before Chhetri was found injured early Wednesday morning," the official reportedly said, citing preliminary investigation.

The two allegedly got into an argument while drinking. Under the influence of alcohol, Chhetri reportedly threatened Sahu before falling asleep. "Fearing harm, Sahu allegedly tied Chhetri with wires and attacked him with a sharp weapon," the official added.

Around 3 am on Wednesday, locals reportedly discovered Chhetri lying half-naked and bound with plastic wires, severely injured. They immediately alerted police. He was rushed to Mayo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Read Also
Amitabh Bachchan's 18-year-old co-star from Jhund arrested for theft
article-image

Chhetri lived in the Lumbini Nagar area of Nagpur. Police have registered a case of murder against Sahu and taken him into custody. Officials also said that both Chhetri and Sahu had criminal backgrounds, with previous cases of theft and assault registered against them.

In November 2022, Chhetri was arrested for an alleged theft. A 64-year-old resident of Mankapur area had filed a complaint about a theft of jewellery and cash worth Rs 5 lakh from his house.

He was also arrested earlier for allegedly stealing mobile phones of train passengers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shilpa Shetty Recognised As Most Disruptive Brand In Entertainment Industry By IAA India Chapter;...

Shilpa Shetty Recognised As Most Disruptive Brand In Entertainment Industry By IAA India Chapter;...

BLACKPINK's Jisso & Zayn Announce New Song 'Eyes Closed': Here's What We Know So Far

BLACKPINK's Jisso & Zayn Announce New Song 'Eyes Closed': Here's What We Know So Far

Huma Qureshi: 'I'm A Living Breathing Endorsement That MP Is A Great Place'

Huma Qureshi: 'I'm A Living Breathing Endorsement That MP Is A Great Place'

Amitabh Bachchan's 21-Year-Old Jhund Co-Star Priyanshu Aka Babu Chhetri Murdered After Drunken Brawl...

Amitabh Bachchan's 21-Year-Old Jhund Co-Star Priyanshu Aka Babu Chhetri Murdered After Drunken Brawl...

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan Name Their Daughter Sipaara - Here's What It Means

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan Name Their Daughter Sipaara - Here's What It Means