 Huma Qureshi: 'I'm A Living Breathing Endorsement That MP Is A Great Place'
On Day 2 of the FICCI FRAMES 2025 being held in Mumbai, Huma Qureshi was part of a panel discussion which explored Madhya Pradesh as a place where several web series and films are shot and the various benefits that come with it

Kabir Singh BhandariUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Huma Qureshi

On Day 2 of the FICCI FRAMES 2025 being held in Mumbai, Huma Qureshi was part of a panel discussion which explored Madhya Pradesh as a place where several web series and films are shot and the various benefits that come with it. Interestingly, the session was moderated by Vijay Vikram Singh, the voice behind Big Boss. For Huma especially, MP holds a special place as her political drama web series Maharani has been shot there.

"During childhood I used to go to Kashmir to visit my grandparents. After that if there is any place I have spent so much time at it is in MP, since the shooting of Maharani started in 2020. So I'm a living breathing endorsement that MP is a great place and the people are very friendly too. Infact the next season of Maharani shall be releasing this year," Huma explained.

"And i want to stay in the same hotel everytime, even after the show has become a bit, and our hotels can be upgraded we no still wantto stay in the same hotel and same room," she added.

