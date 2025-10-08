Shilpa Shetty Recognised As Most Disruptive Brand In Entertainment Industry By IAA India Chapter; Watch Video

The 10th edition of the IndIAA Awards 2025, presented by the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA), brought together India's most influential advertisers, agencies, and creative leaders in a grand celebration of storytelling and innovation.

The 2025 edition witnessed an evening of pride and prestige as actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty was recognised as the Most Disruptive Brand in the Entertainment Industry by the IAA India Chapter.

Shilpa said, "I'd like to thank this amazing award I've been bestowed with today. Brand Disruptor of the Year is a huge compliment. We're always seen in front of the camera and there are very few times when you are awarded or rather acknowledged for something that you are doing as a brand ambassador. But today to be amongst all you amazing people and to be acknowledged for what I do behind the scenes is a huge compliment."

Shilpa has come a long way from films to fitness to business. Opening up about what drives brand Shilpa Shetty, she said, "I think my integrity. The way I started off with wanting to leverage my name to products that I could resonate with, that I believed in, that I thought I could be in front of the camera and talk about it with my heart, is what I started off with. So it is just believing, being honest and responsible. Responsibility is very important when you are dealing with brands."

Marking a decade of recognising excellence, the IndIAA Awards continue to stand apart for honouring co-creators of campaigns and for being judged by India's most senior marketers. Each year, the awards salute ideas that connect brands with culture, emotion, and purpose.

This year's partners included Truecaller (Associate Partner), Hybrid (AdTech Partner), and Mediakart, Origin and News Tamil (Supporting Partners).

From bold ideas in digital storytelling to emotionally resonant campaigns, the 2025 winners represented the power of creativity in driving real business impact.

Abhishek Karnani, President, IAA India Chapter, while addressing the gathering said, "The IndIAA Awards have always stood for creative work backed by insight and purpose. What makes them unique is the integrity of the process - real campaigns shortlisted by editors and judged by top advertisers, the very people who approve great ideas every day. As we celebrate the 10th edition, we're proud to honour work that not only drives business but uses communication as a force for good. Tonight, we celebrate the power of ideas, the brilliance of execution, and the collaboration that defines Indian advertising."

Arun Srinivas, Jury Chairperson and Managing Director & Country Head, Meta India, said, "It's been a privilege and an honour to go through hundreds of campaigns across multiple creatives and sectors. It truly is a testament to the creative excellence that our country has always been known for. Having been a marketer on the other side and now working with one of the leading digital platforms, it's incredible to see how creative excellence has kept pace with changing times."

He added, "This year, we also added a digital leg to understand how brands across campaigns are excelling in storytelling - one of the key factors, along with creative quality and messaging clarity, in deciding these awards. It's great to see both homegrown and new-age brands continuing to achieve their objectives through impactful creative storytelling."