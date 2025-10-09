 Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration Leaves Villagers Disappointed Over No D B Patil Naming Announcement
Raina Assainar Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 04:26 AM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport. | FPJ/ Farooq Sayed

Villagers from Navi Mumbai and adjoining coastal districts expressed deep disappointment after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) inauguration, made only passing references to late farmer leader D. B. Patil without announcing his name for the airport.

Just before the event, Dashrat Patil, President of the NMIA Kruti Samiti (All-Party Action Committee), had expressed optimism.

“I am sure today is the day the airport will get its much-deserved name. Our hard work will not go waste,” he said.

Hopes Dashed Despite PM, CM Mentions

However, during the ceremony, PM Modi merely stated: “Today I would also like to remember the great leader D. B. Patil, who toiled for farmers and remains an inspiration to all of us.”

Chief Minister Fadnavis also acknowledged Patil’s contributions but stopped short of making any formal declaration.

“When Fadnavis called out D. B. Patil’s name, we were hopeful it was about the airport naming,” said Dashrat Patil. “It was a huge disappointment. He had earlier assured us that the Prime Minister had agreed in principle, but nothing was mentioned today.”

The Kruti Samiti plans to meet CM Fadnavis within the next ten days to seek documentary clarity on the naming process.

Locals Threaten Political Action

According to Nilesh Patil, a member of the Action Committee representing project-affected persons (PAPs), the silence from the Prime Minister has triggered anger among locals.

“We were all waiting to hear that the airport would be named after our leader. It’s really disappointing, and there will be repercussions.”

Leaders of the committee and project-affected villages have hinted at intensifying their agitation and possibly taking decisive political steps before the upcoming civic elections.

Long-Standing Demand Across Coastal Maharashtra

The demand to name NMIA after D. B. Patil has been a decades-long movement, with villages from Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg united under the D. B. Patil Navi Mumbai Airport Naming All-Party Action Committee.

A massive morcha planned on October 6 was postponed after CM Fadnavis assured further talks.

“We would not let any flight take off if the naming is not done,” said Dhanraj Mungaji from the committee. “It was a golden day for aviation, and today the announcement should have been made. We are extremely disappointed, but our fight will continue.”

