Tata Power Energises Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line With 40 MW Supply, Strengthening City's Underground Transit Network

Tata Power has energised the newly inaugurated Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line, the city’s first fully underground metro corridor, marking a major milestone in Mumbai’s sustainable transport journey.

The 33.5-kilometre corridor connects Aarey to Cuffe Parade and operates with a total connected electrical load of approximately 40 megawatts (MW).

Robust Dual Power Supply Ensures Reliable Operations

According to a press statement, Tata Power has implemented a dual busbar system to ensure uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply. The system draws power from the company’s Saki, Dharavi, and Mahalaxmi receiving stations, creating a robust power backbone for Metro-3’s smooth and efficient functioning.

“This infrastructure plays a crucial role in supporting the seamless operation of the metro line, contributing to Mumbai’s focus on sustainable and efficient urban transport,” the company said.

Powering Mumbai’s Expanding Metro Network

As per Tata Power’s Wednesday statement, the total connected load for Metro-3 is around 40 MW, while Metro-1 operates on about 8 MW, bringing the combined metro power supply to 48 MW. This reflects Tata Power’s capacity to meet the growing energy demands of Mumbai’s expanding public transport network.

A Historic Link in Mumbai’s Transit Evolution

“With the opening of the Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line, Tata Power’s role in Mumbai’s transit story has come full circle. The company supplied electricity to the city’s suburban railways for decades,” the statement further read.

This milestone underscores Tata Power’s long-standing contribution to Mumbai’s mobility ecosystem, bridging the city’s traditional suburban rail network with its modern underground metro system.