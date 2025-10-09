 Tata Power Energises Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line With 40 MW Supply, Strengthening City’s Underground Transit Network
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTata Power Energises Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line With 40 MW Supply, Strengthening City’s Underground Transit Network

Tata Power Energises Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line With 40 MW Supply, Strengthening City’s Underground Transit Network

According to a press statement, Tata Power has implemented a dual busbar system to ensure uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply. The system draws power from the company’s Saki, Dharavi, and Mahalaxmi receiving stations, creating a robust power backbone for Metro-3’s smooth and efficient functioning.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 04:29 AM IST
article-image
Tata Power Energises Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line With 40 MW Supply, Strengthening City’s Underground Transit Network | File Photo

Tata Power has energised the newly inaugurated Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line, the city’s first fully underground metro corridor, marking a major milestone in Mumbai’s sustainable transport journey.

The 33.5-kilometre corridor connects Aarey to Cuffe Parade and operates with a total connected electrical load of approximately 40 megawatts (MW).

Robust Dual Power Supply Ensures Reliable Operations

According to a press statement, Tata Power has implemented a dual busbar system to ensure uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply. The system draws power from the company’s Saki, Dharavi, and Mahalaxmi receiving stations, creating a robust power backbone for Metro-3’s smooth and efficient functioning.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Becomes Fully Operational, Promises Faster, Sustainable Commute Across City
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Becomes Fully Operational, Promises Faster, Sustainable Commute Across City
Mumbai Medical Miracle: Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road Saves 76-Year-Old Woman From Rare Sphenoid Sinus Mucocele, Preventing Blindness
Mumbai Medical Miracle: Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road Saves 76-Year-Old Woman From Rare Sphenoid Sinus Mucocele, Preventing Blindness
Maharashtra Government Announces New Policy To Regularise Non-OC Buildings, Experts Raise Safety And Accountability Concerns
Maharashtra Government Announces New Policy To Regularise Non-OC Buildings, Experts Raise Safety And Accountability Concerns
Video: Customer’s Bag Stolen Amid Diwali Rush At D-Mart; CCTV Captures Suspect In Virar
Video: Customer’s Bag Stolen Amid Diwali Rush At D-Mart; CCTV Captures Suspect In Virar

“This infrastructure plays a crucial role in supporting the seamless operation of the metro line, contributing to Mumbai’s focus on sustainable and efficient urban transport,” the company said.

Powering Mumbai’s Expanding Metro Network

As per Tata Power’s Wednesday statement, the total connected load for Metro-3 is around 40 MW, while Metro-1 operates on about 8 MW, bringing the combined metro power supply to 48 MW. This reflects Tata Power’s capacity to meet the growing energy demands of Mumbai’s expanding public transport network.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Byculla Zoo To Build New Reptile House Featuring 13 Snake Species Including Indian...
article-image

A Historic Link in Mumbai’s Transit Evolution

“With the opening of the Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line, Tata Power’s role in Mumbai’s transit story has come full circle. The company supplied electricity to the city’s suburban railways for decades,” the statement further read.

This milestone underscores Tata Power’s long-standing contribution to Mumbai’s mobility ecosystem, bridging the city’s traditional suburban rail network with its modern underground metro system.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Becomes Fully Operational, Promises Faster, Sustainable Commute Across City

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Becomes Fully Operational, Promises Faster, Sustainable Commute Across City

Mumbai Medical Miracle: Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road Saves 76-Year-Old Woman From Rare Sphenoid...

Mumbai Medical Miracle: Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road Saves 76-Year-Old Woman From Rare Sphenoid...

Maharashtra Government Announces New Policy To Regularise Non-OC Buildings, Experts Raise Safety And...

Maharashtra Government Announces New Policy To Regularise Non-OC Buildings, Experts Raise Safety And...

Video: Customer’s Bag Stolen Amid Diwali Rush At D-Mart; CCTV Captures Suspect In Virar

Video: Customer’s Bag Stolen Amid Diwali Rush At D-Mart; CCTV Captures Suspect In Virar

Malvani Police Officer, Two Constables Suspended After Misconduct Video Goes Viral

Malvani Police Officer, Two Constables Suspended After Misconduct Video Goes Viral