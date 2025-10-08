PM Modi Inaugurates ₹19,646 Crore Navi Mumbai International Airport; Fadnavis Says Project Will Boost Maharashtra’s GDP By 1%

PM Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport. | FPJ/ Farooq Sayed

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the much-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday, seven years after laying its foundation stone. Developed at a cost of Rs 19,646 crore, the project is being hailed as a milestone in India’s aviation infrastructure.

Asia’s Largest Connectivity Hub

Calling NMIA Asia’s biggest connectivity hub, PM Modi said the airport marks the beginning of a new era for Maharashtra and the country’s aviation sector. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the project would increase the state’s GDP by 1%.

The Prime Minister landed at the airport at 2:45 p.m., inaugurating it through a digital toran ceremony at the terminal entrance. He then toured the state-of-the-art facility along with Governor Acharya Devvrat, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, Union Civil Aviation Minister K.R.M. Naidu, MoS Murlidhar Mohol, and industrialist Gautam Adani, whose company developed the project in partnership with CIDCO. Modi also interacted with a group of specially abled individuals operating a food outlet at the terminal.

Connecting Farmers, Fisherfolk to Global Markets

After inaugurating India’s first twin-aviation hub, PM Modi said NMIA would directly connect Maharashtra’s farmers and fisherfolk with international supply chains, including supermarkets in Europe and the Middle East.

He emphasized that the new infrastructure would reduce logistical costs for small and micro enterprises, spur investment, and generate new industries and jobs.

“Mumbai's long wait ends here. NMIA bears the reflection of a Viksit Bharat. It is a lotus blooming on the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he said, referring to the airport’s lotus-inspired design.

Part of Mumbai’s Dual-Airport System

NMIA is envisioned as part of a dual-airport system for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), complementing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Sahar.

With an initial capacity of 20 million passengers per annum, the airport will eventually handle 90 million passengers, making it one of India’s largest airports. The first two phases will feature one runway and a single terminal, before scaling up to four runways and multiple terminals.

Fadnavis Credits Modi for Fast-Tracking Clearances

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recalled that the airport had been conceptualized in the 1990s but remained stalled for decades.

“For years, there was only a board displaying the airport’s name. When PM Modi reviewed the project, seven of eight pending permissions were cleared in the first meeting,” he said.

Fadnavis also highlighted that NMIA will be India’s first airport connected by water taxis, further enhancing multi-modal transport options.

Aviation Growth and Future Projects

Union Civil Aviation Minister K.R.M. Naidu noted that since 2014, Mumbai’s domestic air traffic has risen by 70% and international traffic by 50%. The government now aims to triple annual passenger traffic from 5 crore to 15 crore.

He also announced plans for the country’s first offshore airport near the upcoming Vadhavan Port in Palghar, marking another milestone in Maharashtra’s aviation infrastructure.

“India’s financial capital is now also its aviation capital. With NMIA, airlines will no longer struggle for slots — every Mumbaikar will feel proud of this achievement,” Naidu added.

Public-Private Partnership Between CIDCO and Adani Group

The airport has been developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model between the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), holding 26% and 74% equity stakes, respectively.

CIDCO oversaw planning, land acquisition, rehabilitation, and pre-development work, while AAHL is responsible for development and operations.

Legacy of Visionaries Behind the Project

Several former CIDCO managing directors and chairmen attended the inauguration, many of whom contributed to NMIA’s inception.

Former CIDCO MD Sanjay Bhatia (2013–2016) expressed pride in seeing the project’s completion:

“It’s wonderful to see something I nurtured in its early stages come to life. During my tenure, I worked on land acquisition for this dream project,” he said.