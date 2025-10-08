Maharashtra: Six Injured In Nashik After Man Tosses Lit Matchstick Onto Spilled Petrol While Lighting Beedi

Six persons suffered burns when a man inadvertently threw a matchstick onto spilled petrol after lighting a beedi in Maharashtra’s Nashik city on Wednesday. | Representational Image

Nashik: Six persons suffered burns when a man inadvertently threw a matchstick onto spilled petrol after lighting a beedi in Maharashtra’s Nashik city on Wednesday, officials said.

Injured Shifted to Hospitals

Some of the injured persons have been admitted to the District Civil Hospital, while the others are receiving care at a private medical facility, they said.

The accident occurred in the Satpur area of the city around noon, they said.

According to a police official, a few workers had been engaged to cut a tree near the Mutton Market, Mahadevwadi. The labourers had brought petrol in a can to operate a tree-cutting machine, he said.

However, an unidentified car hit the container, spilling the highly flammable fuel. Just then, an elderly man sitting nearby lit a beedi and absentmindedly tossed the matchstick, the official said.

Fire Erupts After Matchstick Toss

The ignited matchstick triggered a ball of fire, injuring six persons. After being alerted, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the fire, the official said.

A case has been registered at the Satpur police station and a probe is underway, he said.

