'Navi Mumbai Airport Is A Symbol Of New India': CM Devendra Fadnavis During Inauguration Ceremony, Says It Will Boost Maharashtra’s GDP By 1%

'Navi Mumbai Airport Is a Symbol Of New India, To Boost Maharashtra's GDP By 1%', Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Navi Mumbai October 8: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will not only transform the state’s aviation landscape but also significantly boost Maharashtra’s economy.

“The airport has the potential to increase Maharashtra’s GDP by one per cent, creating thousands of jobs and strengthening the logistics and business ecosystem,” Fadnavis said during his address at the inauguration ceremony.

He began his speech by paying homage to DB Patil, a respected public figure remembered for fighting for the rights of the Bhoomiputras (sons of the soil). The Chief Minister acknowledged the sacrifices of local residents whose cooperation made the massive project possible.

“DB Patil fought for the rights and dignity of local people, and their contribution to this airport will always be remembered,” he said.

‘A Symbol of New India’

Calling the airport a “symbol of New India,” Fadnavis said the idea for NMIA was first conceived in the 1990s, but the project languished for decades.

“It was only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge that the work truly took off,” he said.

“After assuming office, Prime Minister Modi convened a meeting and promptly cleared eight long-pending no-objection certificates. It was his decisive leadership that ensured this dream took flight,” he added.

Fadnavis noted that the newly constructed airport is designed to handle up to 9 crore passengers annually, making it one of India’s largest aviation hubs.

“This airport stands as a testament to India’s ambition, efficiency, and capability,” he said.

Eknath Shinde’s Critique of Mavia Government

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a sharp dig at the previous Mavia government, accusing it of stalling vital infrastructure projects initiated during Fadnavis’ earlier tenure.

“Many projects were launched under the Mahayuti government, but the Mavia administration that followed put them on hold. When our government returned in 2022, we revived each one of them,” he said.

‘Modi’s Vision for a Self-Reliant India Takes Off’

Shinde said the new airport is not just a technological achievement but also a reflection of Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a self-reliant India.

“When Modi took office in 2014, India had 74 airports. In the last decade, that number has doubled, and by 2030, the goal is to reach 220,” Shinde noted.

He recalled that PM Modi laid the foundation stone eight years ago, and now, the airport stands as a symbol of his commitment to India’s progress.

“Whatever Modi touches turns to gold. The take-off he began in 2014 was to make India a superpower, and today’s launch is another milestone in that journey,” Shinde concluded.

