International Men’s Day 2025: Why Men’s Silent Emotional Struggles Need Urgent Attention

A man overwhelmed with emotion at Borivali station underscores the often unseen mental health battles men face daily | Instagram

Palghar, Maharashtra, Nov 19: During the peak evening rush at Borivali station, a man suddenly broke down on a crowded platform. Trains passed, crowds surged, and hundreds walked by. Only a handful paused. The scene, though brief, captured a reality that rarely finds space in public conversation — the hidden emotional burden carried by countless men across the country.

Societal Pressure on Boys to ‘Be Strong’

From a young age, boys are taught phrases like “Don’t cry” or “Be a man.” These messages follow them into adulthood, shaping how they handle family responsibilities, work pressure, financial instability, and personal setbacks.

The expectation to remain strong at all times forces many to suppress their emotions, often leading to sudden breakdowns, anger, substance use, or, in severe cases, thoughts of self-harm.

Stigma Remains a Major Barrier for Men

According to Dr. Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, stigma remains one of the biggest barriers to men’s mental health. “Many men fear being labelled weak or unstable if they speak openly about anxiety, depression, or emotional strain. This prevents them from seeking help early,” she said.

How Depression Shows Up Differently in Men

Dr. Anand explains that depression in men does not always appear as sadness. Instead, it may emerge through irritability, increased alcohol or tobacco use, excessive work, withdrawal from family life, loss of interest in daily activities, or disturbed sleep patterns. Such signs are often mistaken for routine stress rather than recognised as deeper mental health concerns.

A Better Way to Support Men Emotionally

“It is more helpful to ask ‘Do you want to talk?’ rather than dismissing them with ‘Why are you overthinking?’,” she added, emphasising the need for patience and non-judgmental listening.

International Men’s Day Call for Compassion

As India marks International Men’s Day on November 19, Dr. Anand urges families, friends, and workplaces to create supportive environments where men can express their fears and vulnerabilities without ridicule or stigma. She stresses that emotional openness is a human need, not a weakness, and that mental health check-ups should be as routine as physical ones.

Also Watch:

A Simple Message With Powerful Impact

Her message for the day is simple yet powerful: “If you see a man crying — at home, at work, or even on a crowded platform — don’t mock or ignore him. Sometimes asking ‘Are you okay?’ can make all the difference.”

Men Deserve Space to Heal

She adds that men, too, deserve the space to feel, to speak, and to heal.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/