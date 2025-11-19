Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Orders Immediate Repair And Resurfacing Of All Mumbai Flyovers By February 2026 |

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed officials to immediately begin repair and resurfacing work on all flyovers in Mumbai, with a strict deadline to complete the work by February 2026. He also ordered the establishment of a quality-control cell comprising technical experts under the Urban Development Department to monitor and ensure the quality of repair work.

Review Meeting Assesses Flyover Conditions

A review meeting was held at the Deputy Chief Minister’s Committee Room in Mantralaya to assess the current condition of all flyovers in Mumbai and the progress of ongoing repair works. The meeting was attended by Shinde’s Principal Secretary, MSRDC Managing Director, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, and MMRDA Commissioner.

Mumbai Flyover Overview

Mumbai currently has 24 flyovers five under the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and 19 managed by the Maharashtra Engineering Projects (MEP). The process of handing these over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is already underway. With the monsoon season over, Shinde emphasized that urgent repairs must begin without delay.

Resurfacing and Safety Measures

He instructed that all flyovers and their connecting roads be resurfaced with a new layer to ensure smooth vehicular movement. At locations where roads have become uneven or damaged, officials have been directed to remove patches and smoothen surfaces on a war footing.

Shinde also ordered urgent repair of the 42 flyovers currently under BMC jurisdiction and instructed officials to carry out resurfacing work on the Atal Setu to enhance travel safety and comfort.

Quality Control to Ensure Durability

To ensure the durability and quality of these works, Shinde asked the Urban Development Department to set up a dedicated mechanism for strict quality control and supervision.

He stressed that these improvements are necessary to ensure safe, efficient, and seamless transportation for Mumbai residents.