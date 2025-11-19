BJP Leader Prasad Lad To Appear Before Mumbai EOW Shortly To Record Statement In Mithi River Scam | File Image

Mumbai: BJP leader Prasad Lad is expected to arrive at the office of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) shortly to record his statement in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged Mithi River desilting scam.

Lad has claimed that he will reveal “shocking information” about the accused involved in the case. The EOW is currently investigating alleged financial irregularities and fraud in the desilting work carried out in the Mithi River project.

Further details are awaited.

