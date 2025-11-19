 BJP Leader Prasad Lad To Appear Before Mumbai EOW Shortly To Record Statement In Mithi River Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBJP Leader Prasad Lad To Appear Before Mumbai EOW Shortly To Record Statement In Mithi River Scam

BJP Leader Prasad Lad To Appear Before Mumbai EOW Shortly To Record Statement In Mithi River Scam

BJP leader Prasad Lad is set to record his statement at the Economic Offences Wing regarding the ongoing probe into the alleged Mithi River desilting scam. Lad has hinted he will disclose “shocking information” about those involved. The EOW is investigating financial irregularities and fraud linked to the desilting work on the Mithi River. Further details are awaited.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
BJP Leader Prasad Lad To Appear Before Mumbai EOW Shortly To Record Statement In Mithi River Scam | File Image

Mumbai: BJP leader Prasad Lad is expected to arrive at the office of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) shortly to record his statement in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged Mithi River desilting scam.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Water Dispute Turns Deadly: Virar Man Dies After Female Neighbour Sprays Mosquito Killer On His Face
article-image

Lad has claimed that he will reveal “shocking information” about the accused involved in the case. The EOW is currently investigating alleged financial irregularities and fraud in the desilting work carried out in the Mithi River project.

Further details are awaited.

FPJ Shorts
Microsoft & Nvidia Invest $15 Billion In AI Startup Anthropic: Here's Why The Three Entered A Strategic Partnership
Microsoft & Nvidia Invest $15 Billion In AI Startup Anthropic: Here's Why The Three Entered A Strategic Partnership
BJP Leader Prasad Lad To Appear Before Mumbai EOW Shortly To Record Statement In Mithi River Scam
BJP Leader Prasad Lad To Appear Before Mumbai EOW Shortly To Record Statement In Mithi River Scam
Construction Giant, KEC International's Shares Fall 7.2% To Intra-Day Low Of ₹724.70 After Power Grid Bars Company From Bidding
Construction Giant, KEC International's Shares Fall 7.2% To Intra-Day Low Of ₹724.70 After Power Grid Bars Company From Bidding
Kerala HC Slams Travancore Devaswom Board Over Severe Crowd Mismanagement At Sabarimala As Thousands Of Pilgrims Reportedly Stranded
Kerala HC Slams Travancore Devaswom Board Over Severe Crowd Mismanagement At Sabarimala As Thousands Of Pilgrims Reportedly Stranded

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Leader Prasad Lad To Appear Before Mumbai EOW Shortly To Record Statement In Mithi River Scam

BJP Leader Prasad Lad To Appear Before Mumbai EOW Shortly To Record Statement In Mithi River Scam

Water Dispute Turns Deadly: Virar Man Dies After Female Neighbour Sprays Mosquito Killer On His Face

Water Dispute Turns Deadly: Virar Man Dies After Female Neighbour Sprays Mosquito Killer On His Face

'Expressed Long-Standing Support For Alliance': Cong MP Varsha Gaikwad Meets Sharad Pawar Amid 'MVA...

'Expressed Long-Standing Support For Alliance': Cong MP Varsha Gaikwad Meets Sharad Pawar Amid 'MVA...

Palghar: Woman Attempts Suicide By Lying In Front Of JCB During Demolition Drive In Nalasopara;...

Palghar: Woman Attempts Suicide By Lying In Front Of JCB During Demolition Drive In Nalasopara;...

Mumbai Chills! City Wakes Up To Coldest Morning In Decade At 16.2°C; IMD Says, 'Winter Still Weeks...

Mumbai Chills! City Wakes Up To Coldest Morning In Decade At 16.2°C; IMD Says, 'Winter Still Weeks...