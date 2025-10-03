 Who Was DB Patil? Centre Approves Maharashtra Government’s Proposal To Name Navi Mumbai Airport After Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWho Was DB Patil? Centre Approves Maharashtra Government’s Proposal To Name Navi Mumbai Airport After Him

Who Was DB Patil? Centre Approves Maharashtra Government’s Proposal To Name Navi Mumbai Airport After Him

Dinkar Balu Upakhya, also known as D. B. Patil, was born in Jasai, in the Raigad district, on 13 January 1926. Patil was a prominent leader of the Shetkari Kamgar Paksha (Peasants and Workers Party) in North Konkan, Maharashtra.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
DB Patil | FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday confirmed that the Navi Mumbai International Airport will be named after late DB Patil.

"While granting permission for the airport construction earlier, the centre had approved the name 'Navi Mumbai International Airport'. With the proposed renaming, it will now be officially known as 'Loknete DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the state's proposal," CM Fadnavis said.

Demanding that the Navi Mumbai International Airport be named after D. B. Patil, a massive protest march was announced for Monday, October 6.

During the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime, when Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister, he had announced that the airport would be named after D. B. Patil, approving the proposal in principle.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 2 History-Sheeters Arrested For Attacking 52-Year-Old Man With Broken Bottle In Mulund
Mumbai Crime: 2 History-Sheeters Arrested For Attacking 52-Year-Old Man With Broken Bottle In Mulund
PM Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport, Metro Line 3 And Youth Skill Program During Mumbai Visit On October 8–9
PM Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport, Metro Line 3 And Youth Skill Program During Mumbai Visit On October 8–9
Mumbai Metro 3 News: First Pics Of Jagannath Shankar Seth Metro Station That Will Boost North–South Connectivity; See Here
Mumbai Metro 3 News: First Pics Of Jagannath Shankar Seth Metro Station That Will Boost North–South Connectivity; See Here
2019 Gadchiroli Naxal Attack Case: NIA Court Frames MCOCA Charges Against 4 Remaining Accused
2019 Gadchiroli Naxal Attack Case: NIA Court Frames MCOCA Charges Against 4 Remaining Accused

Who Was DB Patil?

Dinkar Balu Upakhya, also known as D. B. Patil, was born in Jasai, in the Raigad district, on 13 January 1926. Patil was a prominent leader of the Shetkari Kamgar Paksha (Peasants and Workers Party) in North Konkan, Maharashtra.

His father, Balu Gauru Patil, was a farmer and teacher who played a key role in promoting the importance of education in Jasai and the surrounding villages. His mother’s name was Madhubai. Patil pursued a degree in law in Pune, with significant support from his brother, Atmaram Balu Patil, who contributed greatly to his education.

D. B. Patil served as the Mayor of Panvel Municipality. He was elected MLA five times from the Panvel-Uran Assembly constituency of Maharashtra and served once as a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. He also held the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Additionally, he was elected twice as Member of Parliament from the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency.

Read Also
First Visual Of TVK Chief Vijay From Trichy Airport After Stampede At Karur Rally Surfaces – VIDEO
article-image

Patil devoted his entire life to advocating for the rights of farmers and labourers. He later left the Shetkari Kamgar Paksha and joined the Shiv Sena on 16 August 1999, though he subsequently retired from active politics. He passed away in Panvel, Mumbai, on 24 June 2013.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 2 History-Sheeters Arrested For Attacking 52-Year-Old Man With Broken Bottle In Mulund

Mumbai Crime: 2 History-Sheeters Arrested For Attacking 52-Year-Old Man With Broken Bottle In Mulund

PM Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport, Metro Line 3 And Youth Skill Program During Mumbai Visit...

PM Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport, Metro Line 3 And Youth Skill Program During Mumbai Visit...

Mumbai Metro 3 News: First Pics Of Jagannath Shankar Seth Metro Station That Will Boost...

Mumbai Metro 3 News: First Pics Of Jagannath Shankar Seth Metro Station That Will Boost...

2019 Gadchiroli Naxal Attack Case: NIA Court Frames MCOCA Charges Against 4 Remaining Accused

2019 Gadchiroli Naxal Attack Case: NIA Court Frames MCOCA Charges Against 4 Remaining Accused

Mumbai Crime: Ex-Bajaj Allianz Employee Arrested For Cheating Malad Senior Citizen Of ₹6.94 Lakh...

Mumbai Crime: Ex-Bajaj Allianz Employee Arrested For Cheating Malad Senior Citizen Of ₹6.94 Lakh...