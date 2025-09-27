First Visual Of TVK Chief Vijay From Trichy Airport After Stampede At Karur Rally Surfaces – VIDEO

TVK Chief Vijay From Trichy Airport | ANI

Karur: The first visuals of actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, following the stampede that killed at least 36 people, including women and children at his rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, have surfaced. In the footage, Vijay can be seen leaving Trichy Airport, surrounded by members of the media as he exits his car and departs without responding to reporters’ questions."

The casualty count is likely to go up. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the stampede.

"The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," PM Modi said on X.

The Karur Government General Hospital was flooded with the arrival of patients and wailing relatives. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reportedly sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government on the incident. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will be reportedly arrive in Karur soon.

CM Stalin Reacts

Reacting to the tragedy, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have called former Minister V Senthilbalaji and Minister Subramanian Ma, and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the civilians who have fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital. I have also ordered the Minister from the nearby Trichy district, Anbil Mahesh, to provide necessary assistance on a war footing. I have also spoken to the ADGP there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police," CM Stalin said on X.

CM Stalin Announces Aid

CM Stalin also announced ₹10 lakh in ex gratia for the families of those killed in the tragedy and ₹1 lakh for the injured and under treatment from the CM Relief Fund.