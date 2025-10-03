Mumbai News: SHRC Adjourns Hearing In Ola Driver Assault Case After Victim’s Family Seeks State-Appointed Lawyer

SHRC orders inquiry into police inaction after brutal assault on Ola driver in Ghatkopar | FPJ

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has adjourned the hearing in the high-profile assault case of 24-year-old Ola driver Kayumddin Qureshi, who was allegedly brutally attacked last year in Mumbai’s Park Site area by an Audi car owner.

The adjournment came after the victim’s family told the Commission they were unable to afford legal expenses and requested that an advocate be appointed at the cost of the state, thereby adjourning the matter to January 12.

Victim Still Bedridden With Severe Injuries

During the proceedings, Qureshi’s mother Faimida, sister Shabina, and brother Zainuddin appeared before the Commission. The family said that Qureshi remains bedridden following the alleged assault, which left him with a severe spinal cord injury, head trauma, and fractures in his hands and leg.

Commission Seeks Video Verification Of Health Condition

To verify the family’s claim, the Commission asked Zainuddin to connect his brother via video call. Qureshi, speaking from his bed, showed visible stitch marks on his left leg and explained that an earlier accident had left him with a metal rod implanted in his leg.

He alleged that during the alleged assault, he was thrown to the ground, which damaged the rod and worsened his condition, forcing him to undergo further medical procedures.

SHRC Took Suo Motu Cognisance After Media Report

The SHRC had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of a news report published on September 1, 2024, highlighting the alleged indifference of the Park Site Police Station to the assault. The report described how a police officer had dismissed the incident as an act committed in a “fit of anger” despite CCTV footage capturing the brutal attack.

FIR Filed But No Arrests Made In Case

The incident took place on August 18, 2024, LBS Marg in Ghatkopar West. An FIR was eventually filed against Rishabh Bibhash Chakravorthy and Antara Ghosh under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly causing hurt, grievous hurt, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult. However, no arrests were made because the charges invoked carry a sentence of less than seven years, allowing the accused to secure bail immediately.

