 Mumbai Crime: 2 History-Sheeters Arrested For Attacking 52-Year-Old Man With Broken Bottle In Mulund
Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
2 History-Sheeters Arrested For Attacking 52-Year-Old Man With Broken Bottle In Mulund | Representational Image

Mumbai: A day after a 52-year-old man was brutally attacked with a sharp object during a robbery attempt, the Navghar police arrested two men with a criminal past — Deva Pandey (22) and Gopi Thevar (25). Both are repeat offenders, police said, with Deva having been externed from the city earlier.

Victim’s Ordeal

The victim, Willson Baretto (52), who lives in Mulund (East) with his 75-year-old mother and works as a housekeeping staffer in Prabhadevi, was on his way to work on Wednesday when the incident took place.

Around 5.45 am, opposite Savarkar Hospital in Mulund, two men arrived in an autorickshaw and confronted him. While one held him, the other tried to snatch his mobile phone and wallet. When Baretto resisted, one of the robbers slashed his face with a broken beer bottle.

Medical Assistance and Police Action

The accused fled with the victim’s phone and wallet. Baretto rushed inside Savarkar Hospital, where doctors administered 13 stitches before referring him to Sion Hospital. Police registered a case of attempt to murder and robbery and began probing. CCTV footage helped identify the assailants, leading to their arrest on Thursday night.

Criminal History of Accused

“Deva has five robbery cases against him and was externed earlier. In a similar incident eight months ago, he attacked a man during a robbery attempt in Mulund. Gopi too has two previous cases of robbery,” a police officer said. Both accused are in custody and further investigation is underway.

