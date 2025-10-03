PM Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport, Metro Line 3 And Youth Skill Program During Mumbai Visit On October 8–9 |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mumbai on October 8 and 9 for a series of landmark inaugurations and programs aimed at boosting the city’s infrastructure and youth employment opportunities.

According to Maharashtra’s Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the Mumbai Metro Line 3, and a large-scale skill development initiative will serve as a “Diwali gift” to the people of Mumbai.

PM’s Arrival on India One

PM Modi will land at NMIA around 2:30 pm on October 8 aboard the specially equipped Boeing 777 aircraft ‘India One’, one of the most advanced VVIP planes in the world. He will inaugurate the much-awaited airport upon arrival.

From the same venue, the Prime Minister will also virtually inaugurate the Colaba–Bandra–SEEPZ Metro Line 3 and launch a skill development training program for 75,000 youths, organized by the state’s Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Department.

On October 9, Modi will attend a major fintech event in Mumbai before concluding his two-day visit.

The state government has also proposed naming NMIA after late D.B. Patil, the prominent Peasants and Workers (P&W) Party leader, in recognition of his contribution to the region.

Metro Line 3: Mumbai’s First Fully Underground Corridor

The opening of the Worli–Cuffe Parade stretch will make the entire 33.5-km Metro Aqua Line fully operational. This is Mumbai’s first completely underground metro corridor, designed to provide faster, greener, and more efficient transport, easing traffic congestion across the city.

Metro Line 3 has been launched in phases:

The Aarey–JVLR to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) section was inaugurated in October 2024.

The BKC to Worli Acharya Atre Chowk stretch began operations in May 2025.

Both stretches have already reported high ridership, reflecting strong demand for reliable east–west and north–south connectivity.

With the addition of the Worli–Cuffe Parade section, the corridor will connect 6 business districts, 30 office hubs, 12 educational institutions, 11 hospitals, 10 transport interchanges, 25 cultural and religious landmarks.

It will also link directly with suburban rail networks at Churchgate and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), reducing the load on Mumbai’s overcrowded Western and Central lines.

Transformative Step for Mumbai

Minister Lodha said both the airport and the metro line represent a transformative leap for the city.

“These projects will not only strengthen Mumbai’s infrastructure but also improve connectivity and create more opportunities for our youth,” he said.