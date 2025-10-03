 Mumbai Metro 3 News: First Pics Of Jagannath Shankar Seth Metro Station That Will Boost North–South Connectivity; See Here
Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro 3: Jagannath Shankar Seth | X/@MumbaiMetro3

Mumbai: The final stretch of Mumbai Metro 3 is scheduled to be grandly inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8. Ahead of the inauguration next week, Mumbai Metro 3 shared pictures of Jagannath Shankar Seth Metro Station on X.

The station is located in Mumbai Central. It is located within the Mumbai Central railway complex and is very close to the Mumbai Central railway station.

"Jagannath Shankar Seth Metro Station on Metro Line-3 strengthens north–south connectivity while offering easy interchange with Mumbai Central Suburban Railway Station. Multiple entry-exits + easy access = reduced travel time & hassle-free commutes across Mumbai," the caption of the post read.

The inauguration of the final leg between Worli and Cuffe Parade will make the entire 33.5-km Colaba–Bandra–SEEPZ Aqua Line operational. This will be the city's first fully underground metro corridor, promising faster and greener travel while significantly reducing road congestion and travel time.

Mumbai Metro 3 Train Faces Technical Issue

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) issued a statement on Friday confirming a temporary disruption on Metro Line 3 after a train faced a technical issue while approaching Santacruz station.

The incident took place at 02:44 pm, when a underground train travelling towards Acharya Atre Chowk developed a fault. As a precautionary measure, the train was immediately evacuated upon arrival at Santacruz platform. Officials assured that all passengers were safely deboarded.

Shocking Video: Fans Jump Over Automatic Entry Gates at Bengaluru Metro Amid Chaos on June 4
article-image

In its statement, the corporation apologised for the inconvenience caused to commuters but stressed that passenger safety remained its highest priority. “We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers and appreciate their cooperation. Passenger safety remains our highest priority, and necessary protocols were promptly followed to ensure safe operations,” the MMRC said.

