Navi Mumbai News: Vashi Residents Oppose MSEDCL’s Move To Shift Billing Office To Koparkhairane

Vashi Residents Oppose MSEDCL's Move To Shift Billing Office To Koparkhairane

Navi Mumbai: Residents of Vashi have voiced strong opposition to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited’s (MSEDCL) decision to shift its billing division from Sector 1, Vashi, to Sector 19, Koparkhairane.

Former corporator Divya Gaikwad submitted a written objection to the Superintendent Engineer and also met Executive Engineer Shri Ramling G. Bele along with local citizens to highlight the issue.

Concerns of Senior Citizens

Gaikwad said the move would cause major inconvenience to senior citizens, who make up a significant share of Vashi’s population.

“Vashi is the oldest and first node developed by CIDCO and is well connected with essential services such as hospitals, police stations, banks, and government offices. Shifting the billing office to Koparkhairane would force residents to travel longer distances and spend additional money on transportation,” she said.

Fear of Public Discontent

She further warned that the relocation could spark public discontent among residents. Citizens have demanded that MSEDCL retain the billing division in Vashi to ensure easy access and prompt redressal of electricity-related queries.