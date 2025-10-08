BTSC Recruitment 2025: Notification For 1,907 Vacancies Released; Registration Window Opens On October 10

BTSC Recruitment 2025 | Canva

BTSC Recruitment 2025: An official notification for the positions of Work Inspector, Dental Hygienist, and Hostel Manager is out by the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC). Qualified applicants can apply for these posts on the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in. The application window will open from October 10 to November 10, 2025. Aspirants must pay a fee of Rs 100.

BTSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 1,907 vacancies. The post-wise breakup is as follows:

1. Work Inspector posts: 1,114

2. Dental Hygienist posts: 702

3. Hostel Manager posts: 91

BTSC Recruitment 2025: Education qualification

The education qualifications for various positions are:

1. Work Inspector: Candidates must have passed Matriculation (10th) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or institution. Additionally, they should have completed the Draftsman Civil, Surveyor, or Plumber Trade examination from a recognised Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

2. Dental Hygienist: Applicants must have passed 10+2 (Intermediate) with Biology as a subject from a recognised board. They must also hold a 2-year Diploma in Dental Hygiene from an institution recognised by the Central Government, the Bihar Government, or any other State Government. Furthermore, the candidate must be a Registered Dental Hygienist with the Bihar State Dental Council.

3. Hostel Manager: Candidates must have completed a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration or hold a Post Graduate Diploma in Hotel Management obtained after graduation.

Click here for the Work Inspector notification

Read the Dental Hygienist notification here

Direct link for the Hostel Manager notification

BTSC Recruitment 2025: Age limit

The minimum age limit varies depending on the post a candidate is applying for. For the positions of Work Inspector and Dental Hygienist, the minimum age requirement is 18 years, while for the post of Hostel Manager, it is 21 years. The maximum age limit for candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR) category is 37 years, and for UR Female candidates, it is 40 years.

Similarly, the maximum age limit for candidates from Backward Class (BC) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC)—both male and female—is 40 years, whereas for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, the upper age limit is 42 years.