 Ajith Kumar Asks Fans Not To Shout 'Thala' At Tirumala Temple; Clicks Selfie With A Deaf & Mute Fan - Watch Viral Video
Ajith Kumar Asks Fans Not To Shout 'Thala' At Tirumala Temple; Clicks Selfie With A Deaf & Mute Fan - Watch Viral Video

Tamil star Ajith Kumar visited the Tirumala Temple on Tuesday morning, and his videos from there have gone viral on social media. The fans of the actor became very excited after seeing him there, and they started shouting 'thala thala'. However, Kumar did a hand gesture and asked them not to shout. He also happily clicked a selfie with a deaf and mute fan.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
The actor's one more gesture towards a fan is winning the hearts of the netizens. When a fan came to click a selfie with him, Kumar told him something, but the fan did a hand gesture and told the actor that he can't speak and hear. Kumar quickly took the mobile from the fan's hand and clicked a selfie with him. He later posed with other fans as well. Check out the video below...

Fans React To Ajith Kumar's Tirumala Video

A fan tweeted, "This is how you handle fans. Maintaining both dignity and discipline. Everyone is safe (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Only Tamil celeb I respect (sic)."

One more fan tweeted, "The great human being (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ajith Kumar Movies

This year, Ajith Kumar was seen in two films, Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. Both movies failed to make a mark at the box office. While Vidaamuyarchi collected Rs. 80.35 crore, Good Bad Ugly collected Rs. 153.77 crore.

Talking about his upcoming movies, Kumar will next be seen in AK64, which will be directed by Godd Bad Ugly filmmaker Adhik Ravichandran. According to reports, the film will start rolling in November this year, and will release in April or May next year. However, the release date is not yet officially announced.

