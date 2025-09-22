Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Memorial For Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg; Final Rites On September 23

Zubeen Garg | Instagram

Guwahati, September 21: Legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg will be laid to rest on September 23, after the Assam Cabinet which was led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma approved the allotment of 10 bigha land in Kamarkuchi near Guwahati to build his memorial, honouring his immense contribution to music and culture.

Final Rites On September 23

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced about the final rites on his official social media and claimed in the tweet that the land was approved after discussions with his family. He shared a post about the decision taken in the Assam cabinet on his X account.

10 Bigha Land Allotted For Memorial

Sarma said that the Assam Cabinet has approved the allotment of 10 bigha land in Kamarkuchi, near Guwahati, where Zubeen Garg will be laid to rest. A memorial will also be built at the site to honour his legacy.

Ashes To Be Taken To Jorhat

The CM further informed that Zubeen’s ashes will be taken to Jorhat, where another memorial will be constructed to celebrate his deep connection with the historic town.

CM's Tweet

He tweeted, "After discussions with the family of Zubeen Garg, #AssamCabinet has approved allotment of 10 bigha land in Kamarkuchi, near Guwahati where our #BelovedZubeen will be laid to rest on September 23."

Meanwhile, the government has extended state mourning till September 23 as a mark of respect to the singer, whose contributions to music and culture made him one of Assam’s most beloved icons.

Details About The CM's Post

The CM also shared a poster with the message:

1. Zubeen Garg will be laid to rest on 23 September, 2025

2. State Mourning extended till 23 September

3. Upon discussion with family, it has been decided to perform the last rites of Zubeen Garg and build his memorial on a 10 bigha land parcel in Hatimura, Kamarkuchi NC Village, Kamrup (M)

4. The ashes of Zubeen Garg will be taken to Jorhat and a memorial will be built there honouring his connection with the historic town.