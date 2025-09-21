 'Mera Desh Pehle’: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi - Musical Screening Brings Bollywood & Filmmakers Together At NMACC; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Mera Desh Pehle’: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi - Musical Screening Brings Bollywood & Filmmakers Together At NMACC; VIDEO

'Mera Desh Pehle’: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi - Musical Screening Brings Bollywood & Filmmakers Together At NMACC; VIDEO

Earlier on September 17 on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, a grand musical presentation "Mera Desh Pehle' was organised at KD Jadhav Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium in the national capital.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 09:34 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: 'Suited and booted' Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal posed together for the shutterbugs before attending the screening of musical saga 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi' at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) here.

Ranbir and Vicky were seen twinning in black.

The duo also posed for a group picture with filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Earlier on September 17 on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, a grand musical presentation "Mera Desh Pehle' was organised at KD Jadhav Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium in the national capital.

FPJ Shorts
Weather Update: Moderate Rainfall To Lash Mumbai, MMR This Week; Yellow Alert In Effect
Weather Update: Moderate Rainfall To Lash Mumbai, MMR This Week; Yellow Alert In Effect
Mumbai Police Crime Branch Worships Goddess Idol Recovered 35 Years Ago Ahead Of Navratri During Crime Investigation
Mumbai Police Crime Branch Worships Goddess Idol Recovered 35 Years Ago Ahead Of Navratri During Crime Investigation
'It Will Not Happen': Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects Western Recognition Of Palestinian State - VIDEO
'It Will Not Happen': Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects Western Recognition Of Palestinian State - VIDEO
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Indian Fan Takes Historic Dig At Pakistan With '93000-0' Poster, What Does The Number Say?
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Indian Fan Takes Historic Dig At Pakistan With '93000-0' Poster, What Does The Number Say?

The event was conceptualised by renowned lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir.

On his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development works in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
'Zubeen Garg’s Farewell Will Reflect His Legacy': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inspects Cremation...
article-image

Addressing a public rally in MP, PM Modi said, "... There are four pillars of the Viksit Bharat journey; women, youth, poor and farmers. Today, schemes related to all four of these have been dedicated to the nation... Our Nari Shakti is the foundation of the progress of our nation. If the mother stays healthy, then the whole house stays well. If a mother falls ill, the entire family's system crumbles. That is why 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar campaign (healthy women, strong family campaign) is dedicated to our mothers and sisters..."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Mera Desh Pehle’: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi - Musical Screening Brings Bollywood &...

'Mera Desh Pehle’: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi - Musical Screening Brings Bollywood &...

'Zubeen Garg’s Farewell Will Reflect His Legacy': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inspects Cremation...

'Zubeen Garg’s Farewell Will Reflect His Legacy': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inspects Cremation...

Junior OTT Release Date: Where To Watch This Kannada Film Online

Junior OTT Release Date: Where To Watch This Kannada Film Online

Zubeen Garg's Fan Breaks Down While Paying Final Tribute To Late Singer At His Guwahati Residence...

Zubeen Garg's Fan Breaks Down While Paying Final Tribute To Late Singer At His Guwahati Residence...

Malayalam Film Lokah To Stream On OTT 3 Weeks After Release? Producer Dulquer Salmaan Reacts:...

Malayalam Film Lokah To Stream On OTT 3 Weeks After Release? Producer Dulquer Salmaan Reacts:...